High rainfall is the lure for prized grazing land on the border

A price of $6548 per acre will give graziers a prized foothold in the high rainfall district of Dartmoor, near the Victoria/SA border.
The Sullivans Road block takes in 102 hectares (252 acres) of rich grazing country and has been listed for sale at $1,650,000.
The annual average rainfall in this district is a reliable 770mm.
Earlier in the year Miller Whan and John of Mount Gambier sold a similar sized block (188ha, 292 acres) nearby at Greenwald for just over $2 million or $7226 per acre.
Agents for the latest Dartmoor offer from TDC Livestock and Property say the property has been well managed and offered a walk in start.
They said the property was well located and offered productivity and reliability.
"It has been well set up with ease of management in mind," they said.
It has frontage to the Glenelg River although water is supplied via a spring fed dam which is pumped to a poly tank and then reticulated to concrete troughs across eight paddocks.
The river access allows added water security.
A central lane way offers access to all paddocks and runs up to the cattle yards which have all weather access.
Agents said the property provides great shelter, with large red gums scarred throughout the paddocks.
A solid pasture base of rye grass and clover has benefited from a long term fertiliser history of 200kg/ha.
There is no home on the property and an open fronted shed is said to provide storage for hay and a place to park machinery.
For more information contact the agents from TDC Livestock and Property - Tom Pearce on 0427 642138 or Mark DeGaris on 0428 372124.
