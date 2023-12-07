National Firearms Register 'fully operational' within four years

The federal and state governments will implement a National Firearms Register within the next four years, despite concern from some shooters' groups the move is reactionary and expensive.
The Prime Minister and premiers agreed to the measure at Wednesday's National Cabinet meeting, in the hopes of addressing inconsistencies between the separate state registers.
The decision came just days away from the anniversary of the Wiemabilla shooting last year, in which two police officers and a local man were killed, and the same day police announced the arrest of a man in the United States in relation to the "religiously motivated terrorist attack".
The concept of a national firearms register was floated in 1996 in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, but the recommendation was never implemented.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new register would complete the reforms which began under the Howard Government and improve safety for community members and first responders.
"This will be a federated model, state data connecting with a central hub data allowing near real-time information sharing across the country," Mr Albanese said.
"The Commonwealth will assist states and territories with funding the reforms which will provide enduring benefits for many years to come.
"National Cabinet agreed to work together to ensure the registry is fully operational within four years."
It's still unclear exactly how the register will look or if it could come to encompass other firearms reforms.
Shooters Union Queensland has raised concern the decision has been rushed through as a reaction to recent incidents such as Wieambilla.
President Graham Park said he supported instantaneous access to data between jurisdictions, but had doubts about the price tag, especially when the police service was already struggling.
"There's no way it's only going to be $200 million, given the near-inevitability with which large scale government projects go over-budget," Mr Park said.
"At a time when the cost of living crisis is hitting family budgets hard, housing is inaccessible for many, and infrastructure is falling apart, it is shameful that politicians are splashing huge amounts of money around just to try and distract people from those issues."
Katter's Australian Party has also argued it would be simpler and more cost-efficient for Queensland to adopt the digital, real-time system already used in NSW.
Queensland's manual and outdated system has been cited in the investigation into the Wieambilla shooting, with one of the perpetrators able to purchase ammunition despite having a suspended NSW firearms licence.
The Queensland Police Union has spoken in support of a national system and stressed the need to be able to access information across state boundaries in real-time.
