Ranger beats Hilux in November sales as Australia set to smash new car record

Australia's appetite for new cars shows no signs of slowing down, with the automotive market continuing to break records.
Despite the cost-of-living crisis, more Australians are taking delivery of new vehicles than ever before.
Sales in November exceeded previous records with 112,141 delivered to Australians in the month.
November's sales mean there have now been more than 1.1 million new vehicles purchased year-to-date.
The result highlights the continued strength of new vehicle sales with six of the past seven months the highest on record.
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said there was a strong demand for a variety of vehicle options, across various price brackets.
"This is an extraordinary result in what is now likely to be an extraordinary record-breaking year," he said.
"Another record-breaking month underscores the dynamic and competitive nature of Australia's automotive landscape, showcasing the wide array of choices available to consumers.
"As the challenges of the past year's supply chain disruptions recede, consumers have greater access to a broad range of choices and increased accessibility in the market.
"The automotive sector remains a testament to the resilience and adaptability of both industry players and consumers alike."
Mr Weber said while price pressures had not impacted the new car market as yet, that could change in the coming year.
"As cost-of-living pressures hit we may see a market cooling in the coming months, and we anticipate a more challenging 2024," he said.
There has been a massive growth in sales of battery electric vehicles, which year-to-date have reached 80,446.
The growth in EV sales is significant from the same time last year, when it was 28,326, underscoring the increasing interest in low emission alternatives among Australian consumers.
EVs represented 7.7 per cent of the monthly sales in November and 7.2pc of sales year to date.
Sales across every state and territory increased last month, compared with November 2022.
Purchases in the Australian Capital Territory were up by 13pc (1628); New South Wales 17.5pc (34,728); Queensland 17.7pc (24,262); South Australia 28.3pc (7281); Tasmania 13.4pc (2022); Victoria 16pc (29,618); Western Australia 20.8pc (11,679) and Northern Territory 13pc (921).
The Ford Ranger was the top selling vehicle for November recording 6301 sales.
It was followed by Toyota HiLux (5901), Isuzu Ute D-Max (3692) Tesla Model Y (3151) and Toyota Prado (3090).
Toyota remained the highest selling brand with 21,002 sales. Mazda followed with 8707 then Ford (8165), Hyundai (6718) and Mitsubishi (6268).
