Feed kick from rain yet to show; standing dry matter levels still low

While big rainfall events, some delivering more than 100mm, have blessed many cattle-producing regions in recent weeks, the time lag to useful pasture growth for graziers suggests the real rain-induced kick to the business, and possibly the cattle market, is yet to come.
The latest data from the Australian Feedbase Monitor shows total standing dry matter on a national basis continues to average below 900 kilograms per hectare, a decline of around 300kg on October figures.
That would be below the long-term average - a reflection of the dry winter, lost biomass in the north due to fires and very dry ongoing conditions in Western Australia.
Manager of extension and adoption for Cibo Labs, Al Rayner, said although growth was occurring as a result of rain, the availability of green standing dry matter levels remained very low in most regions.
The exception is the lower Hunter Valley in NSW and the Gippsland region of Victoria where levels of green standing dry matter are now averaging above 1500kg/ha.
For the remainder of the continent the green proportion of the total available biomass remains below 500kg/ha.
Cibo Labs and Meat & Livestock Australia offer the feedbase monitor data to all livestock producers for free.
Mr Rayner, who also works as a private beef consultant, gave a rundown at the recent Cattle Australia forum in Albury on how the tool, now a year old, works to allow far more effective managing and monitoring of feedbase.
Cibo Labs, started in 2018 by scientists, uses freely-available satellite information to provide pasture availability at a national and regional level, down to a farm level and even a paddock level.
It's a subscription service but the base national product is available to every red meat producer for free via the MyMLA app.
As many as 3189 farms are now using it, covering 69 million hectares.
The data is being used to underpin industry efforts such as the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework and carbon accounting.
"The whole point of the cattle business is to match livestock to pasture," Mr Rayner said.
"Key to that is a forage assessment to answer how much a paddock can carry and how long that will last.
"This means you can start to see where feed gaps occur, at what point you will need to plan ahead for and whether you can you buy-in supplements when they're cheaper.
"And ultimately, is your production calendar aligning with what the season is doing?
"Lining these things up correctly is our bread and butter as red meat producers."
Mr Rayner said people had traditionally assessed their pastures from the window of the Landcruiser or the back of a quad bike.
"Unlike those results, satellite information is accurate and repeatable which means it's a great starting base for a feed budget that will make a difference to the business," he said.
AFM data is framed by the boundary of a farm and linked back to a property identification code.
It provides forage data on a five day basis and gives a 30-day rolling average of total dry standing matter and ground cover. Every hectare within a property is reported.
"It allows you to zoom down to your boundary, zoom out to the region, to the state and nationally," Mr Rayner said.
"That means you can compare month-by-month and see whether this year is on track to be in line with what you expect.
"It allows you to answer questions like is this year better or worse than last year? Is it on the same trend downwards as the last drought. That means you might say what we learnt from the last drought was to move six weeks earlier so we need to act at this particular point.
"It's not a crystal ball, it's a prompt to help make better decisions."
For those who have built the timing of joining, calving and weaning around regional data or historical practices, it is prompting change.
The risk with that has been missing out on the critical kick of feed by being just two weeks either side of the best date, Mr Rayner explained.
"Generating graphs for your own location and being able to consider your own situation precisely allows you to understand how much feed you actually have and the variability that occurs on your place - and that might mean moving joining forward," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.