Virtual fencing boosting feed

Virtual fencing provider Halter has launched to beef farmers, enabling transformational pasture grazing practices that can help increase efficiency and productivity.
The company's new virtual fencing product - Halter Base - can increase pasture utilisation and quality.
Halter founder and CEO Craig Piggott, who grew up on a dairy farm in New Zealand, said the company's technology would allow more beef farms to adopt more efficient rotational grazing in a cost-effective way.
"Rotational grazing is proven to be better for grass regrowth and quality, with daily allocations and back-fencing preventing overgrazing or undergrazing, and optimising feed intake," he said.
"But, historically, adoption of rotational grazing on beef farms has been limited given the expensive fencing infrastructure and time intensive labour involved.
"Virtual fencing can unlock this grazing best practice, including on hill country terrain that has been difficult to farm efficiently.
Its well known that rotational grazing with beef cattle on two daily shifts can significantly improve grazing efficiency and productivity per hectare, compared with extensive systems - and virtual fencing gives this flexibility with no extra fencing infrastructure or labour.
Halter started in New Zealand in 2017 and has now grown to employ about 150 people.
The company expanded into the Tasmanian market about a year ago and now nearly 10 per cent of the state's dairy cows are using Halter.
Mr Piggott said beef farmers had told the company they believed virtual fencing could be the most transformational change the industry had seen.
"It's a huge leap forward, and the production and sustainability gains our first customers are expecting are fairly profound," he said.
James Parsons, formerly the chair of Beef and Lamb New Zealand, farms in hill country in the Northland region of New Zealand.
He owns a 600 hectare Angus stud farm and is Halter's first beef customer.
"Effortless rotational grazing on hill country beef farms is an untapped lever for achieving more sustainable and profitable production," Mr Parsons said.
"Halter is a technology that can make best practice possible and bring hill country farming into a new era.
"Within our first month, cows have been trained and are now on daily shifts.
"Uncollared calves are creep-grazing ahead of mum, which we anticipate will bring a significant jump in weaning weight. This was impossible to achieve even with expensive conventional fencing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.