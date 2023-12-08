Farm Online
Supermarket inquiry given the green light

By Dakota Tait
December 8 2023 - 1:00pm
The motion was unopposed in the Senate this week. Picture by Shutterstock.
An inquiry into supermarket profits and price setting practices has been given the go-ahead in parliament this week, with supermarket bosses saying they'll fully collaborate with the select committee.

