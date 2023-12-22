Unveiling the latest technology in cars, tractors, bikes and robotics

Tractors powered by manure and cars that look like something from a science fiction movie are some of the exciting things happening in the technology space.
Bikes that take riding to the next level and robotic packing systems for the food supply chain are some of the other cutting-edge developments.
We take a look at the latest innovations in the car, tractor, bike and robotic areas.
Cars
Trust Elon Musk to bring a car to the market that looks like something from a science fiction movie.
The Cybertruck features 4990 kilogram towing capacity - the equivalent of an average African elephant.
At the Cybertruck delivery event, Mr Musk said he believed it was Tesla's best product.
"Once every five to 10 years something really special and really unusual comes along," he said
"It's rare the a product comes along that is seemingly impossible, something that experts said was impossible.
"We have a car that experts said was impossible, that experts said would never be made.
"Finally, the future will look like the future."
The Cybertruck features a Tesla-designed steel alloy.
"This metal did not exist before," Mr Musk said.
"We needed something that you can manufacture that would have basically no corrosion, that didn't need paint, but you can still make it in volume."
Users can travel up to 547 kilometres on a single charge.
Its light bar illuminates its path up to 480 metres, more than five football fields.
While the Cybertruck is only available overseas at the moment, Tesla Australia is asking interested buyers to join a mailing list for the vehicle.
Tractors
If a machine makes it onto the well-regarded TIME magazine's Best Invention List, it must have a lot going for it.
New Holland's T7 Methane Power LNG prototype tractor just received that major honour this year.
The list features 50 inventions nominated for their significant impact and it was the tractor's environmental credentials that saw it make the list, especially with the global push to drive down carbon emissions.
The T7 Methane Power LNG is the world's first tractor to be powered by liquefied natural gas generated from methane.
It forms a key part of New Holland's Carbon Neutral Farming strategy and can be powered by liquefied biomethane sourced from livestock manure and slurry, delivering better than carbon-zero operation.
The solution integrates with the approach proposed by Bennamann, the UK-based start-up partnering with New Holland, that focuses on innovation around the collection, processing and storage of fugitive methane, with the aim of unlocking circular economy benefits for customers and delivering a local, clean energy revolution.
The T7 could become commercially available as soon as 2026.
Bikes
At a Segway Powersports media day in November, CEO of premium motorcycle importer and distributor Urban Moto Imports, Joe Elasmar said a release was coming that would take hybrid all-terrain sports vehicles to the next level.
Mr Elasmar said the Super Villain was the most significant and ground breaking new release from Segway.
Already in the brand's range is the Villain, which pumps out 105 horsepower.
At the top of the range, the new Supper Villain will be pushing out 330hp.
"It's nothing like you've ever seen in a hybrid powertrain," Mr Elasmar said.
The plug-in Super Villain features a 2000cc, turbo-charged engine with a 70 kilowatt electric motor powered by lithium batteries.
The gas engine and electric motor work together to power the wheels. When accelerating, the electric motor complements the engine, delivering an additional power surge.
While in motion, the engine powers the wheels, and concurrently recharges the batteries with power.
When slowing down or braking, the kinetic energy is captured by the electric motor and stored in the battery for future use.
A non-hybrid version will also be made available, pushing out 235hp.
Robotics
Artificial intelligence is changing the way Australians live their lives, from your 'up next' playlist, to chatbots and even garbage trucks, AI is already in our homes and on our streets.
A report released recently by the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning says that Australia's AI moment has arrived and it's make or break time to embrace a responsible AI future.
In the report, 13 of Australia's top AI experts say that AI can improve the way we live our lives, but to get there, Aussies need to get to know the basics of AI, how it works, and its potential impacts, as well as develop new research and regulation.
Garnering a special mention in the report is LYRO Robotics, an Australian startup that has developed an AI-powered solution to help farmers in regional Queensland sort and package fruits and vegetables.
The company's world-leading pattern-packing robot can lift delicate produce like avocados, sweet potatoes and pineapples from conveyor belts and neatly pack them into boxes.
The robot can be fitted into existing operations and installed in less than an hour, helping farmers optimise operating margins, reduce food wastage, increase efficiency and mitigate labour shortages.
Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering chief executive officer Kylie Walker said the technology from the company was impressive.
"LYRO machine intelligence is the company and it's got really cool technology," she said.
"It's essentially integrating the brains, eyes and the hands to enable a robot to pick and pack any item, even if it's never seen it before. So it can make decisions based on colour and weight and size."
National Artificial Intelligence Centre director Stela Solar said LYRO Robotics was a great example of AI being used by business.
"What I think is really fascinating to observe about LYRO Robotics is - as well as being world leading in the robotics that can replicate labour, such as packing, picking etc - it really demonstrates successful university to industry collaboration," she said.
"The co-founders are former PhD students who really took some of their cutting-edge research and developed it into a commercialised opportunity. And then from there, working with start-up accelerators and hubs, LYRO Robotics got that support needed to really convert from cutting-edge research into translating to commercial and economic impact. And that's where Australia has a tremendous opportunity. We rank relatively high on the global scale when it comes to AI research.
"During the pandemic I think we realised that supply chain can be definitely disrupted. Supply chains can also be cut off. And so having our own sovereign capability that can create technology and also that can leverage from the fantastic know-how - it's critical to build our economic complexity, build future industries, and have that resilience economically."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.