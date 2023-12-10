Farm Online
Home/Beef

What drove producers to destock is more complex than just El Nino

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The selling action at Casino in northern NSW. 2023 will go down as a rollercoaster ride for the cattle market.
The selling action at Casino in northern NSW. 2023 will go down as a rollercoaster ride for the cattle market.

The effect an El Nino forecast had on producer sentiment has been widely blamed for the depth and speed of the cattle market fall of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.