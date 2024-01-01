How ag investments have bloomed for the billionaire Forrests

Their cattle graze over the 730,000ha Minderoo Station aggregation and the 634,000ha Balfour Downs in the Pilbara, the Springvale aggregation (604,400ha) and Jubilee Downs Station (221,400ha) in the Kimberley, and Minilya Station (28,300ha) and Brickhouse Station (225,000ha) in the Gascoyne, plus Hill River at Koojan, and New Norcia further south.