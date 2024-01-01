How ag investments have bloomed for the billionaire Forrests

It's less than 15 years since mining billionaire, Andrew Forrest, bought back his family's north western Australian spread, Minderoo Station, making a return to his childhood base in agriculture.
Reviving his outback beef industry roots also stoked the start of something much bigger.
Now, Dr Forrest and his wife, Nicola, rank among rural Australia's most significant investors, landholders and employers.
Their family investment vehicle, Tattarang, and $7 billion-plus charitable body, Minderoo Foundation, have regional and agribusiness interests spanning almost anything rural, from cattle farming and wool processing, to cheese, mangoes, aquaculture, wind farms and two of the nation's globally recognised fashion labels - RM Williams and Akubra.
Tattarang's beef business alone covers 2.7 million hectares, including six West Australian stations and more than a dozen related pastoral leases; the state's biggest cattle abattoir, Harvey Beef, south of Perth; the 20,000-head capacity Koojan Downs feedlot in WA's northern Wheatbelt, plus two cattle and cropping properties in the Wheatbelt and Midwest.
All up the Forrest's cattle herd totals about 80,000 head.
Their cattle graze over the 730,000ha Minderoo Station aggregation and the 634,000ha Balfour Downs in the Pilbara, the Springvale aggregation (604,400ha) and Jubilee Downs Station (221,400ha) in the Kimberley, and Minilya Station (28,300ha) and Brickhouse Station (225,000ha) in the Gascoyne, plus Hill River at Koojan, and New Norcia further south.
The herd's breed background includes a Brahman-Ultrablack composite cross in the Kimberley, a Droughtmaster-Red Brahman genetic base on most other properties and a niche first cross Angus-Wagyu herd in the Gascoyne.
Tattarang is also the second largest shareholder in the 6.5m hectare cattle business, Australian Agricultural Company, owning almost 20pc of the 200-year-old beef producer and exporter.
The Forrests are becoming active wool industry investors, too, with their Fortescue Metals Group buying the 1m hectare Rawlinna Station - Australia's largest sheep property - on the Nullarbor Plain.
The purchase, from the South Australian McLachlan family's Jumbuck Pastoral, involves about 60,000 sheep, but Rawlinna is also part of Fortescue's longer term solar energy generation agenda.
The WA government is set to transfer pastoral titles in early 2024.
Dr Forrest founded Fortescue Metals in 2003 and, with Mrs Forrest, remains its biggest shareholder with roughly a one third stake in the mining and energy giant.
In a slightly different wool venture, their Minderoo Foundation (Australia's second biggest philanthropy trust) has just invested $3m in a wool insulation product, Woolpack, developed as an alternative to polystyrene packaging.
Planet Protector Holdings uses wool's thermal - and more sustainable - qualities to make containers for cold storage and supply chains.
Improving farm sector sustainability has been a strong feature of the Forrests' food and agriculture ambitions.
Although raised in the outback, Andrew Forrest was originally a stockbroker before founding Anaconda Nickel, then building Fortescue's $80b iron ore mining business, and later gaining a doctorate in marine science.
Minderoo Station was in the Forrest family from 1878 until drought and debt forced his father, Don, to sell 120 years later. It returned to the family's ownership in 2009.
Nicola Forrest, also from farming stock, grew up on the Maurice family's sheep, cattle and grain property at Spicers Creek, near Wellington in Central West NSW.
Much of the Forrests' ag investment activity has been through Tattarang's WA-based Harvest Road business, which began when Harvey Beef was bought in 2015.
Fresh funds to expand and modernise the abattoir's chillers, water treatment facilities and capacity lifted energy efficiency and throughput from a 500head a day peak to 740.
Harvey Beef handles more than half WA's total annual beef kill, primarily selling to domestic customers under the Harvey Beef and Ernest Green and Sons brands.
By 2021 Harvest Road had also built its state of the art 60,000-head (annual) capacity Koojan Downs feedlot, supplying the meatworks with Forrest cattle, and stock fed on behalf of other producers.
Harvest Road is also developing an irrigated horticulture business on Brickhouse Station, growing mangoes, sweet potatoes and agave.
Meanwhile, its aquaculture brand, Leeuwin Coast, which farms rock oysters and Japanese Akoya oysters in the Great Southern Ocean near Albany, will launch product into eastern Australia this summer.
"Both Andrew and Nicola have an passion for being part of, and developing, regional industries," said Harvest Road chief operating officer, Ben Dwyer.
"Agricultural sustainability and regional jobs and opportunities are very much a family focus, where they want to be actively involved."
Outside WA, Tattarang's agribusiness and farm-related interests include an 11pc stake in Bega Group's national dairy, drinks, spreads and sauces business, and foundation shares in the methane reducing stockfeed ingredient startups, Rumin8 and FutureFeed.
It also built an 18.5pc holding in Tasmanian salmon producer and processor, Huon Aquaculture, in an attempt to block Huon's 2021 takeover by Brazilian meat giant, JBS.
Tattarang eventually sold after securing JBS Foods' commitments on animal welfare and environmental sustainability.
The Forrests most highly publicised rural sector buying sprees in recent years have been in the fashion sector.
Tattarang snapped up the celebrated 147-year-old Akubra hat business in November, and brought RM Williams' boots and clothing label back to Australian ownership in 2020.
Since it was bought from French-backed private equity group L Catterton, RM Williams' staff numbers have grown nearly 60pc, or almost 500, including extra apprentice jobs, and two manufacturing lines have been added at its Adelaide workshop.
Expectations are high for similar expansion plans at Akubra, where demand exceeds manufacturing capabilities at the 52-year-old Kempsey factory in NSW.
Elsewhere in regional NSW, Queensland and Victoria, Tattarang has swiftly become a serious renewable energy industry player, via its Squadron Energy business.
Squadron, now Australia's largest renewable energy developer and an active regional employer, has lease partnerships with landholders for big budget wind, solar and battery farms and electricity firming stations it has either built or is developing in 16 locations between Rockhampton to Victoria's southern Grampians.
The company boasts creating almost 2000 jobs with projects like Central Queensland's $3b Clarke Creek wind, solar and battery farm.
It aims to build a third of the renewable energy sources required for Canberra to achieve its national target of 82pc renewable power supply by 2030.
