El Nino tipped to break down early this year

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
January 1 2024 - 6:00am
Unseasonably heavy summer rain has been a negative for harvest but will provide moisture for this year's crop. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Unseasonably heavy summer rain has been a negative for harvest but will provide moisture for this year's crop. Photo by Gregor Heard.

The current "moderate" El Nino weather event in the Pacific Ocean is expected to break down early this year, leaving no clear climate signal as croppers move into the critical autumn sowing period.

