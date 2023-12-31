El Nino tipped to break down early this year

The current "moderate" El Nino weather event in the Pacific Ocean is expected to break down early this year, leaving no clear climate signal as croppers move into the critical autumn sowing period.
El Nino, alongside a decaying Indian Ocean Dipole positive event, had been expected to dominate weather patterns in the final weeks of 2023, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
But with the IOD and El Nino expected to wrap up, the options are wide for weather patterns for growers.
Heavy late late 2023 rainfall has delivered large amounts of rain in areas such as the Eyre Peninsula in SA and the western Wimmera in Victoria.
In parts it had been a damaging rain, causing downgrading to unharvested crop but it will have a silver lining by providing valuable moisture for crops to access this year.
Internationally, the weather is providing equally difficult to get a handle on.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said there were only a few areas with strong outlooks one way or another over coming months.
ABARES said between December 2023 to February 2024, eastern Africa is expected to receive average to well above average rainfall, typical of positive IOD influence.
The outlook is more neutral in key agricultural regions such as North America and western Europe, although northern hemisphere corn prospects are generally regarded as better than what was predicted in September.
In South America, which has a number of important summer crops in the ground now, some areas influenced strongly by El Nino will see higher than average summer rain, but other parts of key grain growing countries like Brazil and Argentina are expected to be drier than average.
The BOM said the influence of El Nino generally waned in Australia in summer, in particular in the east, but it cautioned below median rainfall is still often observed in north-east Australia, while northern and western Australia can also expect drier conditions.
In its latest climate update the BOM also said IOD index values have eased from their highest values in October and are unlikely to re-strengthen, meaning the positive IOD event is likely past its peak.
