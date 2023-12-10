Farm Online
Respected NT pastoralist mourned after fatal helicopter crash

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:30am
Gorrie Station's Mike Harding was well liked and much respected.
Well-respected Northern Territory pastoralist Mike Harding has been killed in a helicopter crash near his property.

