Deloitte predicts surge in IoT

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
December 11 2023 - 12:30pm
The use of IoT devices for agricultural use is surging across the globe, with a Deloitte report predicting 300 million end points in use by the end of 2024. Picture file
A Deloitte report is predicting the installed base of Internet of Things end points for precision crop farming, livestock management, and agricultural equipment tracking will near 300 million by the end of 2024.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Local News

