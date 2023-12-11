Deloitte predicts surge in IoT

A Deloitte report is predicting the installed base of Internet of Things end points for precision crop farming, livestock management, and agricultural equipment tracking will near 300 million by the end of 2024.
This equates to 50 per cent growth across the 200 million installed base in 2022.
The report also predicts that the overall agtech revenue opportunity - including IoT end points and connectivity devices - will reach US$18 billion globally in 2024, representing a 19pc compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2024.
Co-author of the Deloitte Center for Technology, Media and Telecommunications' TMT Predictions 2024 report, Ben van Delden, said Australia performed well in innovation but adoption was still a challenge.
"We are coming off a relatively low base compared to other industries," he said. "Agriculture is the least digitised of all industries in the world.
"Since 2016 the uptake of technology and maturity of solutions, certainly home-grown solutions, has improved quite considerably.
"Australia has a disproportionate amount of really innovative solutions coming through but we are still very challenged by the adoption rates, in part as a consequence of our geographic spread and the challenge for the technology provider being able to reach their customer. It's a big market to spread out across if you're an emerging start-up that needs to meet with farmers spread across 7.6 million square kilometres.
"There's also been connectivity challenges that have been barriers to adoption in Australia."
Mr van Delden said connectivity had been improving.
"Today, the connectivity issue is present if you're trying to make mobile phone calls but it's not if you're trying to connect an IoT device," he said.
"Wherever you are in Australia, as a farmer it is possible to get a dial tone for your IoT device. That's one of the key barriers to adoption is awareness by the farming community that just because they can't make a 4G phone call doesn't mean that they can't get their IoT devices in the field bringing data back through to the internet for algorithms to analyse."
Mr van Delden said the current 200 million IoT installed bases figure was heavily influenced by overseas production, particularly in the cropping sector.
"In the US, you've got states like Idaho producing predominantly a smaller number of products such as potatoes, and you also have large parts of the US grain belt producing monoculture crops, which means there's been significant investment in infrastructure and connectivity that's been deployed because you've got scale," he said.
