Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Hemp trial results to be released across Australia during 2024

December 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers interested in adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations are invited to attend a series of field days across Australia in 2024. Picture supplied
Farmers interested in adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations are invited to attend a series of field days across Australia in 2024. Picture supplied

Farmers interested in adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations are invited to attend a series of field days across Australia in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help