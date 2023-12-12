Hemp trial results to be released across Australia during 2024

Farmers interested in adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations are invited to attend a series of field days across Australia in 2024.
The Industrial Hemp Variety Trial (IHVT) field days kick off in Hamilton, Victoria, on January 30, followed by Maaoupe, SA, on January 31 and in Loxton, SA, on February 2.
There will also be field days held in Stanthorpe, Qld, on February 6, Narrabri, NSW, on February 8, Epping Forest Tasmania, on February 16, Manjimup, WA, on February 26, Katherine, NT, on June 18, and Kununurra, WA, on June 20.
AgriFutures Australia's nine IHVT trial sites aim to provide growers with independent information about the performance of dual-purpose (grain and fibre) industrial hemp varieties suited to specific geographic locations within Australia.
The three year research project has been run to determine the best performing varieties and planting times for each growing region.
South Australian hemp processor Mick Andersen said the upcoming field days were an opportunity for farmers, agronomists and others interested in the industrial hemp industry to learn about crop requirements, yields and varietal selection.
"There is nothing like walking through a hemp crop as part of a field day and having a good look at it, smelling it and feeling it because when you can see it for real, you can imagine it on your own farm," Mr Andersen said.
"Now hemp growers have runs on the board in the industry, other farmers are more reassured to have a crack at it themselves."
Mr Andersen and his wife Linda operate Good Country Hemp, a business that partners with local farmers to grow and produce premium quality hemp foods such as cold-pressed hemp seed oil, hulled hemp seed and protein powder.
As part of the IHVT program, more than 10 different varieties of hemp sourced from international suppliers including Canada, France, Poland and local Australian suppliers have been evaluated.
IHVT national coordinator Mark Skewes said the field days would include a field walk where participants can view the condition of the different varieties and a presentation of results.
"Field day visitors will be able to see how the trial crop is growing, and the differences between the varieties and sowing times ahead of harvest," Mr Skewes said, who is with the South Australian Research and Development Institute."
There will also be an optional agronomy training workshop at each of the field days, hosted by AgriFutures IHVT agronomist John Muir.
AgriFutures Australia Emerging Industries Program senior manager Dr Olivia Reynolds, said the field days aimed to bring together farmers, processors, food retailers and commercial investors to learn more about industrial hemp and the diverse opportunities it offers Australian agriculture.
"The global industrial hemp market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027," Dr Reynolds said.
"This is a huge opportunity for Australian agriculture to produce an environmentally sustainable, multi-purpose crop that can be used for everything from food to building materials."
Industrial hemp can only be grown under state or territory government permits, and while it contains very low tetrahydrocannabinol content (THC) industrial hemp is high in protein and healthy essential fatty acids.
It has been legal to sell industrial hemp seed for human consumption since 2017.
The need for the IHVT was identified in the Australian Industrial Hemp Strategic RD&E Plan (2022-2027), which includes five major objectives covering seed and varieties; growing the crop; products produced from the crop; the sustainability of hemp; and the regulatory environment.
