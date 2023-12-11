Productive grazing farm on the Fleurieu Peninsula has lifestyle appeal

Some want all the relaxation elements of a coastal lifestyle block but still want the income a fair dinkum farm produces.
This one near Victor Harbor on the Fleurieu Peninsula fits the bill.
Marley Park offers spectacular views overlooking Victoria Harbor and Encounter Bay for a potential home site as well and has been running up to 300 steers.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say the farm "is a quality land holding unmatched for production and location".
Marley Park offers "arguably the best and one of the last remaining parcels of farmland to build your dream home" offering views over the coastline to the east and picturesque countryside to the west, agents say.
The local council will need to grant permission to build a home.
Best offers are being sought by February 5 unless sold prior.
The property has access from four roads and features well managed phylaris, lucerne and clover base pastures with a good fertiliser history.
Agents say the farm is consistently managed with 260 steers, with the aim of introducing cattle at 250kg -300kg in summer and selling at 500kg-550kg live weight in late spring.
Up to 300 steers have been grown out annually with the aid of a 9ha (22 acre) fully automated permanent irrigation sprinkler system.
The property has a ground water allocation of 39.12 megalitres via a submersible electric pump for the irrigation and secondary electric pump as back up from a good size dam and a megalitre of surface water allocation.
The landscape provides predominantly open grazing with some native vegetation.
Marley Park is subdivided into 19 paddocks, with livestock water supplied from a bore to three header tanks and nine troughs.
Ten of the paddocks have dams and annual average rainfall is said to be 550mm.
SA Water infrastructure on Range Road has not been used for 20 years, agents say.
Improvements include steel cattle yards, loading ramp and undercover vet access cattle crush.
The yards are centrally located with an all-weather blue rubble central raceway.
Agents say the property's fences are in good order and well set up for cattle.
It has a single-stand shearing shed with concrete floor in the wool handling area, generator power supply and rainwater tank.
Three phase power crosses the property with a 11.5kW solar system.
An NBN tower on the boundary is generating a passive cashflow.
Twenty hectares are sown annually to either cereal and vetch or annual ryegrass, producing approximately 500 rolls of hay annually, with ample capacity to store more than 1000 bales under cover in two substantial hay sheds.
Agents say under current management no off farm fodder has been needed for some time.
They say Marley Park is well set up for the part time, retiring or a full-time farmer to enjoy one of Fleurieu Peninsula's finest properties and country living.
For more information contact Nutrien Harcourts rural and lifestyle land agent Warrick Thorpe on 0447 155221.
