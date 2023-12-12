Farmers share a look behind the scenes

FARMERS will open their farm gates to provide insight into a day in the life of a dairy farmer in the latest phase of the Dairy Jobs Matter campaign.
Responding to a call out to promote dairy farm jobs, farmers have submitted videos showcasing the benefits of working on farm and highlighting the varied day-to-day tasks that a potential dairy farm hand could do.
The content will be used to attract new job seekers and also retarget people who have visited the dairyjobsmatter.com.au website to nurture their interest and encourage them to consider a job on a dairy farm.
The campaign is part of a two-year program of work to support attraction, recruitment and retention of people on dairy farms which Dairy Australia started in 2022.
To attract potential new jobseekers to work on dairy farms, a regional marketing campaign was launched demonstrating why dairy jobs matter, highlighting the benefits of working on a dairy farm and addressing barriers identified through research.
The campaign has been delivered over two phases from September to December 2022 and March to July 2023 in dairy regions and nearby city centres. Media channels were selected to drive awareness and education, TV, radio, social media, You-Tube and search.
Campaign tracking has showed 25 per cent of adults aged 18-54 living in dairy regions recalled seeing the advertising, with 82pc of campaign recognisers saying the ads made them feel more positive towards the industry and 78pc feeling more positive towards dairy jobs on farm.
The ads also made viewers feel that working on farm would be enjoyable and interesting.
A high proportion (64pc) of campaign recognisers took action as a result of seeing the campaign, with one in four searching for a dairy job, and more than 438,000 people visiting dairyjobsmatter.com.au to find out more or search for jobs on the Dairy Jobs board.
The next phase of the campaign will go live with a staggered approach, and was re-launched in October 2023.
This will help drive more job seekers to the website, growing the retargeting pool, with retargeting efforts going live in January 2024 until March 2024.
