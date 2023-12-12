Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Farmers share a look behind the scenes

December 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Meagan Faltum and Honey the cow on farm at Labertouche, Victoria, were part of the initial Dairy Jobs Matter campaign. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Farmer Meagan Faltum and Honey the cow on farm at Labertouche, Victoria, were part of the initial Dairy Jobs Matter campaign. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

FARMERS will open their farm gates to provide insight into a day in the life of a dairy farmer in the latest phase of the Dairy Jobs Matter campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.