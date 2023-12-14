Farm Online
Home/Weather

An El Nino with a difference

By Don White, Weatherwatch
December 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An El Nino with a difference
An El Nino with a difference

An unusual situation persists with synoptic and climate patterns around the Australian region. We are currently in a well-established El Nino. Sea surface temperatures are well up on normal in the eastern tropical Pacific, which is the feature of an El Nino event. In addition, the Indian Ocean Dipole is positive. Both these features often result in hotter and drier weather to much of Australia at this time of year. However, there are significant differences this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help