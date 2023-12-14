An El Nino with a difference

Of further note, while much of Australia is surrounded by warm SSTs, the Coral Sea is likely to become a little cooler than average after the passage of a cyclone. As this is often an important source of moisture for heavy rainfall events in NSW and Queensland, the potential for such rainfall events in NSW is likely below average for summer even though the overall patterns for rainfall are likely to be close to average. In any case, there will be extended dry spells, and these are likely to become more frequent in mid-January and February in southern NSW and Victoria.