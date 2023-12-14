An El Nino with a difference

An unusual situation persists with synoptic and climate patterns around the Australian region. We are currently in a well-established El Nino. Sea surface temperatures are well up on normal in the eastern tropical Pacific, which is the feature of an El Nino event. In addition, the Indian Ocean Dipole is positive. Both these features often result in hotter and drier weather to much of Australia at this time of year. However, there are significant differences this year.
Firstly, as mentioned previously the SSTs are remaining warmer than normal in the Tasman and Coral seas and parts of the western Pacific, and secondly, the SSTs off the north west coast of Australia are warmer than normal. The positiveness of the IOD is because of cooler water to the south west of Indonesia.
Warm SSTs around Australia in other circumstances would normally correlate with above average rainfall. This is a part of what is making the current climatic outlook so complex and challenging as there were conflicting climatic patterns occurring. Interestingly, the next Madden-Julian Oscillation cycle has moved into the western Pacific Ocean. This is a pattern that is more typical of El Ninos, but it has supported the current development of tropical cyclone activity in the western tropical Pacific and Coral Sea.
With all this in mind, moving into summer we can expect above average maximum temperatures to be a trend throughout the season. However, the outlook for summer has not changed significantly with generally average rainfall likely to occur in patches - variability will be a feature as rainfall will be largely sourced by thundery activity. Such convective rainfall tends to be more hit and miss, which is different to the more stratiform and broad rain that can occur.
Of further note, while much of Australia is surrounded by warm SSTs, the Coral Sea is likely to become a little cooler than average after the passage of a cyclone. As this is often an important source of moisture for heavy rainfall events in NSW and Queensland, the potential for such rainfall events in NSW is likely below average for summer even though the overall patterns for rainfall are likely to be close to average. In any case, there will be extended dry spells, and these are likely to become more frequent in mid-January and February in southern NSW and Victoria.
Finally, to the south, the Southern Annular Mode continues to be neutral and therefore having minimal effect on our weather. It is likely to remain neutral or become slightly positive in coming weeks, which would reduce rainfall potential in the south east corner and Tasmania.
