Middle East eyes alternatives to Australian live sheep trade

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated December 11 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
KLTT executive director Hussam O. Sarhan and National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke at the Trans Emirates Livestock Trading facility in Dubai.
The National Farmers' Federation has reiterated the warning that Middle Eastern customers will not switch to chilled sheepmeat if Australia phases out the live sheep trade and will instead turn to other nations with poorer animal welfare standards.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

