Farmers could lose out on funding in native title matters for good

By Dakota Tait
December 12 2023 - 3:00pm
There's concern the move could hurt equity when it comes to resolving native title claims. Picture by Shutterstock.
Farmers are worried a move by the federal government to permanently abolish a pair of schemes providing financial support in native title matters will leave them at a disadvantage.

