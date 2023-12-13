Five great woollen Christmas present ideas

If you're looking for a sustainable, quality Christmas gift that will endure for years to come, Australian wool should be top of the list.
That's the message from industry advocates and regional businesses selling woollen products.
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said wool was a great idea to wrap up for your friends and family this Christmas.
"It's durable, sustainable, biodegradable and it's the gift that keeps on giving," she said.
"It could be a scarf, a dress, homewares, there's any number of things you could choose."
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts agrees that wool isn't just for winter and has its place under the Christmas tree.
""The breathability, odour resistant qualities of wool make it perfect to wear all year round," he said.
"For summer there is everything from t-shirts to polos, long sleeve tops, hats and beach wraps all available for purchase today in Australia."
Here are just a few ideas of Australian businesses with great woollen offerings available this Christmas.
Western Queensland business Tambo Teddies has been making teddies using woollen sheepskin since the early 1990s.
Tambo Teddies co-owner Alison Shaw said in the lead up to Christmas they had taken part in the Black Friday sales event, with comparable figures to last year.
"People have been tightening their belts, there's no two ways about it and wool is a luxury product," she said.
"Overall our sales leading up to Christmas are probably just under last year, which we're pretty happy with.
"We have been doing our bit to keep growing in a shrinking market and sometimes even if people are in a tougher position financially, they still want to buy that thing that is a little more high quality that will last."
NSW wool grower Julie Bird founded Sleepy Merino in 2019 as a way of diversifying the family income, delivering soft Merino wool pyjamas that help wearers get a better night's sleep.
"The word is getting out there slowly in Australia but more quickly overseas," Ms Bird said.
"Overseas customers are more familiar with Merino activewear and how soft it is and recognise how good the pyjamas will feel.
"There have been a lot of studies proving how wearing wool can help improve your sleep.
"We find postmenopausal women and men who don't usually wear pyjamas in particular really love them and we get plenty of repeat customers.
"Most people are prepare to pay that little bit more for an Australian-made wool product."
In addition to the bricks and mortar store in Inverell and Australian stockists, Sleepy Merino is also finding an increasing overseas customer base, shipping orders to the USA and Canada.
In South Australia, Kangaroo Island Wool has been busy with pre-Christmas trade, with their latest product line up including the Penneshaw Crew woollen jumper, the Willson River beanie and the Redlands headband.
Kangaroo Island wool general manager Sophie Clarke said their products had been well received by visitors and locals alike in the lead up to Christmas.
"Fine and beautifully soft Merino wool enhance the luxury and quality of our garments," she said.
"They are the perfect Christmas gift.
"Vouchers and scarves have been the preference for overseas gifts as they are light and easy to send."
If you're going to turn to the tried and tested gift of socks for Dad, this might be the year to give it a boost in quality.
In Crookwell, NSW, tenth generation sock maker Andrew Lindner runs family business Lindner Quality Socks alongside his mother Gisela and wife Lucy.
"Wool products make a wonderful Christmas gift," Mr Lindner said.
"They're locally grown, sustainable, and will last for many seasons to come.
"We're always very grateful to people who choose to shop with us at Christmas time, and share our Aussie made socks and Merino apparel with their family and friends.
"This Christmas we've seen a steady increase in sales and interest in our products, both from existing and new customers from across Australia, who, despite economic uncertainty, are keen to support Aussie growers and manufacturing.
"We've also seen an increase in our international customer base from shoppers who recognise, and value, the high quality of Australian made and grown products."
Based at Hamilton, Victoria, The Woolly Brand was founded by Anna Brand, a former neonatal nurse drawn to make children's clothing that capitalises on the fact that wool can thermoregulate temperature... handy for keeping kids from getting too hot or cold.
Ms Brand said Christmas was a great time of year for her business, which has been operating for close to four years now.
"Whether it's putting together a jumper and beanie or choosing a blanket, there's lot of options," she said.
"While it's summer at the moment, a lot of people find it nice to able to prepare ahead for the winter to come by spending on something a little bit special... parents and grandparents are drawn to woollen products, which are an investment piece.
"From early November onward has been very busy for us."
