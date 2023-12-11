AWI targets Japanese suit market in new wool promotion

Australian Wool Innovation's marketing arm The Woolmark Company has teamed up with one of the major premium suit brands in Japan, Paul Stuart, to increase sales of its Merino wool business wear.
Traditionally a major suit market, Japan has become increasingly polarised between low-priced, low-quality synthetic fibre items and premium products made from Merino wool.
"Although many of AWI's marketing collaborations are aimed at taking advantage of the apparel trend towards casualisation, we are also defending our traditional, high-volume markets through collaborations such as this one with Paul Stuart," AWI CEO John Roberts said.
"Japan has the world's oldest population, and the Japanese suiting market remains comparatively large, so it makes sense to develop collaborations with leaders in this apparel category.
"By collaborating with brands selling high volumes of premium wool apparel, we are applying upward pressure on the market for Merino wool which is delivering real value to Australian woolgrowers.
"As the northern hemisphere goes into its autumn and winter season, this is the perfect time to remind consumers of Merino wool's premium, natural benefits so that they keep wool front of mind when they are considering which garments to purchase."
The two-month campaign, launched in November, is promoting 27,000 Merino wool pieces including suits, jackets and coats, altogether comprising more than 15 tons of Merino wool.
The campaign aims to highlight Merino wool's position as a premium fibre and the quality of the apparel's manufacture, targeting professional men and women through a combination of digital, social media and in-store marketing.
Paul Stuart is an American brand licensed in Japan to the Sanyo Shokai Group, the ninth largest Japanese apparel group.
Sanyo Shokai owns 20 brands with more than 700 stores.
"It is anticipated that this year's collaboration with Paul Stuart will lead to larger, multi-year promotions of Merino wool by some of Sanyo Shokai's other brands in the future," Mr Roberts said.
