Farm Online
Home/News

AWI targets Japanese suit market in new wool promotion

Updated December 12 2023 - 10:56am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Paul Stuart window display in Japan highlighting wool.
A Paul Stuart window display in Japan highlighting wool.

Australian Wool Innovation's marketing arm The Woolmark Company has teamed up with one of the major premium suit brands in Japan, Paul Stuart, to increase sales of its Merino wool business wear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.