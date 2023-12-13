Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Smaller land offer in western Victoria might attract new farmers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A secluded grazing farm near Harrow in western Victoria asks buyers an interesting question.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.