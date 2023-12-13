Smaller land offer in western Victoria might attract new farmers

A secluded grazing farm near Harrow in western Victoria asks buyers an interesting question.
Is Sugarloaf big enough for their needs with 130 hectares (321 acres) of land even with the renowned pasture-growing qualities in this region west of the Grampians?
Consider the farm's annual production - up to 90-cows plus calves turned off, 700 ewes plus lambs raised and around 135 round bales of hay produced.
Good soils and good annual average rainfall of around 575mm will interest many.
As is the expected selling price for its smaller acreage which would likely appeal to those trying to break into farming and this choice grazing country.
Sugarloaf also has a three-bedroom home which was moved onto the property in 2012.
Expressions of interest close through Charles Stewart Co. on February 7 if not sold prior.
Agents say Sugarloaf is an immaculately presented and well maintained property.
The farm is 49km north-west of Coleraine and 84km north-west of Hamilton.
The north-facing grazing farm has "delightful views" over the south-west slopes.
Fresh water is captured and delivered to two Poly tanks holding 47,000 litres.
Improvements include modern Clipex sheep yards adjacent to the single-stand shearing shed with capacity to hold 120 sheep under cover.
Modern Arrowquip cattle yards were installed in 2015 with capacity to hold up to 45-head.
Other farm improvements include a large two-bay machinery shed.
Agents say the property is "well fenced" into eight paddocks with three smaller holding paddocks.
Paddocks are watered by dams in the larger paddocks and stock troughs within the smaller paddocks.
External and internal fencing is in reasonable to good condition, according to agents.
The boundary is Cyclone and plain wire with top barb in some parts.
Up to 90 per cent of the fencing on the property is hot-wired using two solar units.
Pasture is a mix of rye, clover and phalaris.
Fertiliser has been applied at a rate of 100kg/Ha of plain super spread annually.
The property is currently running 560 Corriedale ewes plus lambs and 10 cows plus calves. Ewes are joined to Corriedale rams and terminal sires incl Dorset and Black Suffolk.
Phalaris and clover hay is currently cut each year.
"A wonderful opportunity to commence farming, add to an existing holding or enjoy the quiet seclusion," agents said.
"This is a versatile rural farming proposition in a secure and reliable region. Sugarloaf will appeal to all who inspect."
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart and Co - Leeson White on 0448 226579.
