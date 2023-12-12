Farm Online
Ag's 2024 outlook - input costs staying up but markets to improve

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 12 2023
High interest rates, a low dollar, high gas prices, volatile oil production and labour shortages will keep production costs above average next year.
Rural Bank says farmers will continue to be pressured by above average input costs and global economic headwinds next year, but farm commodity markets should become more rewarding.

