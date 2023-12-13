Eyes on Morocco tourist potential

The United States beef industry is arguably Australia's major competitor globally at the top end of the international retail and food service sector for beef.
The United States Department of Agriculture supported by the US Meat Export Federation has listed as one of its five targets for US trade missions in 2024, the Kingdom of Morocco in the Maghreb region of North Africa.
Morocco receives over 10 million tourists each year and the sector employs over half a million people. As a major tourist destination, Morocco has a thriving food service and retail sector but Australia currently faces import duties of more than 200 per cent for both beef and sheepmeat.
What does the US see that we don't?
The answer is a free trade agreement.
The Kingdom had a devastating earthquake earlier this year. While the destruction was significant, tourism is one of the country's major foreign currency earners. A quick return to business as usual has been an important objective of the government.
Morocco is a country of 37 million people with a traditional sheepmeat eating population, tailor made for an Australian focus.
The country has a sheepmeat industry of its own with a flock of over 22 million, mainly the local breeds of Sardi and Dman.
These are large bodied animals that suit local consumption habits and the nomadic production systems in use.
There are an estimated six million goats in Morocco as well.
Local supplies of sheepmeat, however, still fall short of domestic demand and that is just for the local population.
Enquiries have been made over the years for the import of live sheep from Australia including requests to initiate official negotiations on the issue.
This has occurred as traditional African suppliers have suffered drought as well as political and logistical issues.
While the live trade would be unlikely to develop in the current political environment in Australia, there would be a good market for Australian chilled or frozen sheepmeat especially for the food service sector targeting tourists.
The major stumbling block remains the import duties which makes the market unworkable at present. A trade agreement with Morocco that reduced or removed those barriers would be of real value to the Australian sheepmeat industry.
Australia's track record in the market has mainly revolved around supplying against army contracts for both camel meat and for sheep meat.
Major sheepmeat processor Roger Fletcher says Australia can be competitive in the market when the import duties are reduced.
The tourism sector in the country is supplemented with meat imports, especially beef from the US and beef and sheepmeat from the European Union.
Some beef from Brazil and Argentina comes in but pays the high import duties.
As a former French colony, beef and lamb from France is prevalent and due to a 20-year trade agreement is imported at preferential duties.
Carrefor, the major French supermarket chain, has a significant presence in Morocco.
During a visit in August to one of their stores in Marrakesh, the meat display was almost entirely French beef and sheepmeat.
In 2018 the US and Morroco implemented an updated trade agreement. The US has a long history of association with Morrocco going back over two centuries. Morocco was the first country to officially recognise the new US Government over 200 years ago after the War of Independence with Briton.
The relationship has continued since.
The new arrangements with the US appear tailor made to meet US requirements in the country.
In 2018 that included a 6400 tonne High Quality Beef quota for the four and five star hotels with room for the quota to grow in future years and move to zero tariffs. Another quota for 2340 tonnes is for other beef cuts and offals in particular tongues, tripe, kidneys and beef livers.
There is also a separate quota for grinding beef and beef patties to service the major American fast food operators who have a noticeable presence throughout the country.
The potential for sheepmeat is there.
Meat & Livestock Australia recently stated that most of Australia's beef exports go to markets that have a free trade agreement with Australia.
As part of a committed export diversification strategy for sheepmeat, should Morrocco now be on that list?
Sheepmeat processor Roger Fletcher says as Australia now assumes the mantle of the world's leading sheepmeat exporter, it will be important that we continue to diversify and grow the global market for sheepmeat. "We have got to seek to open new markets wherever we can," he said.
"Morocco could be one of them."
A serious problem that arose last year for exporters to South Korea has been raised again this year as we approach the Christmas period.
Consignments of Australian meat can be rejected because the container arrives in Korea before the health certificate.
It is a clear and non-negotiable requirement in Korea that the health certificate arrives before the consignment. The Australian Government has, in most cases in the past, been unable to facilitate the release of shipments detained because this has not happened.
In other words detainment means rejection, a very costly outcome.
As Christmas approaches, both global and domestic postal and courier systems come under extreme pressure.
Historically there is a surge in detained consignments in Korea at this time of year as health certificates get caught up in the Christmas frenzy and don't arrive before the consignment.
There a need for processors and exporters to build a few more days into logistical systems when exporting to Korea at this time of year to avoid what can be a very costly error.
