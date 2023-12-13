Farm Online
Home/News

Windfall delivers production with outstanding natural capital

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Windfall is a picturesque 1489 hectare property rising from alluvial river flats to spectacular mountain ranges. Picture supplied
Windfall is a picturesque 1489 hectare property rising from alluvial river flats to spectacular mountain ranges. Picture supplied

Windfall is a picturesque 1489 hectare (3679 acre) property rising from the banks of the Namoi River to spectacular mountain ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.