The machinery investments farmers have been making in 2023

Tougher seasonal conditions, coupled with the end of the federal government's temporary full expensing program, meant machinery sales fell across the nation in 2023.
Here are some of the investments farmers decided to spend their hard earned dollars on this year.
NSW
Contractor and sixth generation farmer, Lachie Finlay, from Mullaley NSW, harvests a large variety of crops, from wheat, barley and canola, to chickpeas and sunflowers.
He upgraded his standard Macdon feed system to the i-paddock Typhoon Feed Drum.
The Typhoon Feed Drum has 25 solid steel fingers that aggressively grabs crops and pulls them through in a constant steady flow.
Mr Finlay said the upgrade led to a 3km/hr increase when harvesting canola.
"I found it feeds more even, less wrapping, less maintenance, simpler design in sorghum and extremely big difference in sunflower - a big, stalky, bulky plant that is very hardy," he said.
Mr Finlay also invested in another innovative product that he installed to his harvester front, the Feedstorm cross auger, which is adjustable from the cab, giving great results when harvesting the crop.
"As soon as you put that on, it'll change your life, especially in canola, those bushy lighter crops. We picked up an extra 2km/h," he said.
VIC
For a former Melbourne-based couple who traded life in the city for life on the land, Kubota equipment proved a strong fit.
John and Jane Archibald run Wonyip Park, a beef property located two and a half hours drive outside of Melbourne in the Murrindindi Valley.
With so much to learn and manage, the pair turned to Kubota, using the M7 tractor, a M9540 and an L5740.
To compliment farm operations, the pair also purchased a couple of Kubota RTVs.
"We initially purchased an X1140 RTV," Jane said.
"Being a four-seater was attractive as it makes it easy to show our clients, family and friends around the farm. We loved it so much we purchased another X1120 soon after."
The RTVs were a recommendation from Yea Machinery.
WA
The latest Claas Lexion harvester has been putting a big smile on Western Australian grain producer John Wallace's face.
John and his wife Narelle, together with their son and daughter-in-law, John 'JJ' and Caitlin Wallace, grow more than 6000 hectares of wheat, canola and lupins each year in the Neridup region, about 35 kilometres north-east of Esperance.
The Claas Lexion 8800 series combine harvesters were put to the test with a demonstration on his property in 2019.
This led to the purchase of a top-of-the-line 8900 model.
The Lexion 8900 is powered by a 16.2 litre, six-cylinder MAN D42 engine that delivers 790 horsepower, 90 hp more than the 8800 model.
John said the extra power delivers an extra 3-4 km/h in most harvesting conditions with minimal grain loss.
QLD
Craig Emmerson runs contracting harvesting business Proserpine Harvesting Co with his cousin, David, near Proserpine in Queensland.
This season, Craig had about 15,000 tonnes of his own cane and contract harvested about 340,000t.
The business had two new Case IH Austoft 9900s this year, joining an Austoft 8810, and Craig said the technology in today's harvesters couldn't be underestimated when it came to performance and productivity.
"We use GPS in all the machines, and we run yield monitors, monitoring every crop we cut and having the ability to share this data with our customers to give them an indication of how the crop's going and giving them the information they need to help with decisions going forward. We also use auto tracker for automatic base-cutter height - everything that's offered in these machines, we use," he said.
"You do get a lot more productivity but it also provides a lot of assistance to the driver in terms of reducing fatigue. They can sit in the harvester for 12 hours but they're still reasonably fresh at the end of the day because the technology's doing a lot of the work for them."
