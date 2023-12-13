Farm Online
Time to think about managing heat stress

By Ee Cheng Ooi
December 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Shade is crucial in helping the herd manage stress. File picture
LA Nina has now been put to rest by the meteorologists, who have predicted the return of her painful twin brother, El Nio. For the next three years, we have hot summers on the menu, as the climate needle swings from floods back towards dry conditions.

