Time to think about managing heat stress

LA Nina has now been put to rest by the meteorologists, who have predicted the return of her painful twin brother, El Nio. For the next three years, we have hot summers on the menu, as the climate needle swings from floods back towards dry conditions.
So, even though it feels ridiculous and I am personally bundled up under a cat and a blanket as I type this - I think we should talk about heat stress and climate adaptation.
Aside from breeds like Jersey and Brown Swiss, which have unique adaptations to heat such has having a light coat colour paired with dark pigmented skin, most dairy breeds begin to experience heat stress at surprisingly low temperatures.
This makes sense when you consider how much heat a cow produces through rumination, and the countries that many popular breeds originated from.
If we consider the Netherlands as the evolutionary origin of the Holstein-Friesian breed, for example, the mean average maximum temperature in summer is around 22 degrees in Friesland - a far cry from the mean maximum of 30 degrees I used to battle through in northern Victoria.
Ambient temperature is only one half of the story, however, as heat stress is caused not just by more heat coming in, but also heat going out.
Relative humidity affects the ability of cows to shed heat - so cows might be able to cope with a little increase in ambient temperature if humidity is stable, but if the humidity increases dramatically, the situation rapidly changes.
Ambient temperature and relative humidity are combined in the Temperature Humidity Index (THI), which is the best way to monitor when challenging days are ahead in the forecast.
Experimentally, Holstein-Friesian cattle begin to struggle when the THI exceeds 68.
Like humans, cows have a range of behavioural and physiological strategies to off-load heat. However, rather than listening to the cricket with the shades down and a damp towel over their faces, cows stand to maximise air exposure and tend to graze less.
They walk slower to the shed, produce less milk, and hang around in the shade.
They also breathe faster, which progresses to open mouth breathing and drooling under severe stress. Other subtler, internal changes include a decrease in feed intake, altered blood hormone concentrations and a change in blood flow distribution to the skin and other peripheral areas.
One of the key factors for understanding how cows interact with their environment is the flow of heat. When the air temperature is higher than the cow's temperature, the cow absorbs heat.
Conversely, if the air is cooler, the cow releases heat. The greater the temperature difference, the faster this heat exchange occurs.
Night is an important time for heat shedding to occur - so, if cows experience multiple summer nights where the air temperature is elevated, heat stress is more likely to happen.
How can we mitigate the impact of heat stress? Some strategies are short- to medium-term, like changing milking times to avoid the heat of the day, feed changes (definitely ask a nutritionist about this) and ensuring ready access to water troughs.
Setting up a sprinkler system in the yards is a good idea - although it must be done strategically to avoid saturating cows. In the medium- to long-term, shade is crucial - yes, the best time to plant a tree might have been 20 years ago, but the second-best time is probably now.
And in the long-term, genetics can play a role in how cows handle heat stress, with a heat tolerance Australian Breeding Value available for those who wish to move their herd in that direction.
A comprehensive guide to managing heat stress in Australian conditions can be found by searching for 'Cool cows' on the Dairy Australia website. As we switch gears from La Nina-induced flooding to preparing for hot El Nino years, it's a good idea to start thinking about heat stress and getting a plan in place early. This is especially true for those who have farmed in cooler areas traditionally.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs.
Comments and feedback are welcome at ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
