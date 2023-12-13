Farm Online
NTI delivers driver safety campaign supporting the dairy industry

December 14 2023 - 10:00am
World-first training resources for dairy carriers and drivers are now available, which includes a research report, videos (including never-before-seen in-tanker footage), and training modules. Picture Shutterstock
One of Australia's first road safety initiatives designed to reduce dairy tanker rollovers has been delivered, with a catalogue of multi-media training resources now complete.

Local News

