Tenacious journalism, best regional stories celebrated at annual awards

December 12 2023 - 4:00pm
One of Australia's best investigative journalists has taken out the top gong at ACM's annual news awards, while the Illawarra Mercury and The Maitland Mercury have been named best regional mastheads for 2023.

