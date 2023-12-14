Holistic approach to effluent management

EFFLUENT is often that forgotten issue dairy farmers know they should be dealing with and managing better.
All too often farms have small spills. Operators think that it will be okay, it wasn't that much, and the rain will wash it. The reality is in today's operating environment everyone needs to get more things across their dairy farms right more often.
Managing effluent can be complex and involve a range of expensive equipment and mobile plant. Farmers can take a holistic approach and create sustainable simplified systems.
Effluent farms collect can be broken into the following buckets:
Options for reducing effluent
Farmers have to reduce the amounts of urine, faeces and water.
1. Urine and manure collected during the milking cycle.
Factors impacting on this include:
2. Water usage in our dairies.
Factors that can improve this include:
3. Rainfall on catchment areas (unroofed yards).
Rainfall diversion systems can be used, however, they do come at a big risk. A diverter in the wrong position can result in raw effluent entering nearby drains.
4. Rainfall on effluent ponds.
5. Storm water runoff into ponds from surrounding areas.
Once the farm has captured its total effluent, then the focus needs to be on ensuring that sustainable systems are used to reduce the solids, control odours and preferably produce green water that is easy to use through on farm irrigation systems.
For more than two years, agCap has been collaborating with Efflu8, a company specialising in utilising biological solutions to effectively cleanse effluent ponds. The Efflu8 solution incorporates both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, which become active upon contact with water. The partnership has yielded impressive outcomes in addressing challenges such as odours, crust formation and solid waste.
Efflu8 works by breaking down solids into clean water enriched with valuable nutrients. Cleaner greenwater ensures less blockages in the irrigation systems and less contamination of pastures.
The Efflu8 service is subscription based and dosage rates are based on peak cow numbers being milked. The Efflu8 monthly dose is usually posted to via Australia Post. It it is an easy task to add the product to the primary pond or effluent tank.
Remember that dairy farmers can control the amount of effluent they need to deal with and how to treat it in a sustainable manner.
Farmers have control of:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.