Holistic approach to effluent management

Recently agCap measured the water being used through a cup sprayer on a rotary dairy. It equated to 13 megalitres of water per annum. By the simple addition of some solenoids, sensors and timers, the cup sprayer can be changed so that it only operates when there are cups to wash and switches off between cups. This simple piece of technology can reduce water use through the cup sprayer by up to 70 per cent. Similar technology can be used to ensure that the platform sprayer on rotary dairies only operates when the platform is moving.