Revolutionary tractor taking autonomous ag to the next level

The future of fully autonomous cropping operations in Australia has moved a step closer with the AgBot tractor now being used on a northern NSW farm.
Looking like a cross between an army tank and a robot, and developed by AgXeed, a Dutch technology start-up, AgBot tractors allow a range of tasks including tramline renovation, spot spraying and spreading to be performed without an onboard operator.
A partnership between global farm machinery company Claas and the Dutch start-up to deliver autonomous tractors to the world market was announced back in 2021, and now it is being put to the test out in the Australian field.
AgBot is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Landpower, which represents some of the world's leading farm machinery brands, including Claas, Amazone and Vderstad, through its network of 33 owned and franchised Claas harvest centres and 22 independent dealerships throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Landpower product manager precision farming Haydon Martin said AgBot was an 'absolute game changer'.
"This is not a tractor retrofitted with autonomous technology and it's not a self-propelled implement," he said.
"It's a purpose-engineered machine that combines the performance and versatility of a conventional tractor with cutting-edge autonomy and guidance technology.
"The only difference between them and a conventional tractor is that they don't have a driver."
AgBot is available in three models: the three-wheeled 2.055.W3 (75 horsepower), the four-wheeled 2.055.W4 (75hp) and the twin-tracked 5.115T2 (156hp).
The narrow body three-wheeled unit is expected to have a fit in orchards and vineyards, while the four-wheeled unit and tracked units are suited for livestock and cropping operations.
"These machines can do whatever a tractor can do - cultivation, seeding, spraying, spreading, slashing," Mr Martin said.
"Automation is about making better use of your available labour, rather than replacing it.
"AgBot can perform monotonous jobs for much longer periods without stopping or the need for human supervision, freeing up your staff to do more important things."
On-farm use
Beefwood Farms is owned by Gerrit and Pam Kurstjens, together with their daughter, Marieke. It is a 12,500 hectare aggregation between Goondiwindi and Moree in NSW.
The Kurstjens have taken delivery of their first AgBot tractor.
Mr Kurstjens had effectively retired after a successful career as an agricultural contractor, transport operator and farm machinery manufacturer in the Netherlands when his passion for gliding brought him to Australia more than 20 years ago.
Soaring high over the black soil plains of northern NSW, he was impressed by the region's potential and decided to embark on a second career in broadacre farming.
The Kurstjens purchased Beefwood in 2006 and began converting the-then 2500 hectare livestock operation into a continuous cropping, controlled traffic minimum-till cropping system.
An enthusiastic adopter of technology, particularly those that minimise chemical usage, Mr Kurstjens and his team have been utilising optical sprayers for more than 15 years.
"Optical spraying has reduced our chemical usage by 95 per cent, we're getting better weed control and we're putting less chemical in our farming system," farm manager Glenn Coughran said.
"The downside is that each sprayer is spending more time in the field, which is why we started looking at autonomous tractors about 10 years ago.
"Gerrit knew some people in Europe who were making self-guided mowing equipment for use on golf courses and for highway maintenance.
"He had to twist their arm to come to Australia to fit this technology to a 350hp tractor but they agreed to have a go.
"The engineer came over and installed the operating system on our Fendt 936 Vario.
"It took about two weeks to get it going but it worked."
A John Deere 8345R was converted three years later.
Over the following years, the two tractors clocked up more than 4000 driverless hours spraying more than 40,000ha and renovating about 25,000km of tramlines.
Despite this success, Beefwood Farms was forced to abandon the project after the technology was sold to a farm machinery manufacturer in 2019.
"We were really disappointed - we'd put a lot of time and money into making this work and we were nearly there," Mr Coughran said.
"We'd got this to being about 95pc perfect when we received an email saying the company had been sold and that technical support would no longer be available.
"One of their technicians came out, stripped the gear out, gave us a cheque and that was the end of it.
"We didn't have the capabilities to do this ourselves so we had to give up.
"It was like losing a couple of our best staff."
Undeterred, Mr Kurstjens contacted some of his former colleagues in the Netherlands who were developing their own autonomous tractor.
After visiting several start-up companies in Europe and the USA, he placed one of the first orders following the commercial release of the AgBot platform last year.
The tracked AgBot 5.115T2 model is powered by a 4.1 litre four-cylinder Stage 5 Deutz diesel engine that produces a maximum output of 155 horsepower and 610 newton-metres of torque.
The engine drives a generator that in turn, powers the electrically driven tracks, PTO and 700-volt external electric supply.
This hybrid system delivers maximum torque and efficiency at all speeds, without the need for ballast.
"There's a reason why diesel-electric technology has been used in locomotives for more than 50 years - and that's because it's a proven and extremely efficient drivetrain," Mr Kurstjens said.
The eight-tonne unit is equipped with front and rear linkages, high capacity hydraulics, RTK steering guidance and four separate collision avoidance systems.
Two on-board cameras that are connected to the internet via Starlink allow remote monitoring of field operations.
"AgBot really ticks my boxes," Mr Kurstjens said.
"It's fully autonomous, it's able to operate 24 hours a day, it's on a three-metre track width, it's reasonably economical to run and it's low maintenance.
"This is a real tractor, it's a just a smaller size."
Put to work
The AgBot was immediately put to work renovating tramlines using a six-metre TPOS FlaTrac renovator. The AgBot has also been successfully paired with a 24m Croplands Weed-It optical spraying unit.
"So far, we are very happy with the AgBot and we have been pleasantly surprised about how easy it is to set up and operate," Mr Kurstjens said.
"It is a bit daunting that we've got the only unit in Australia but the back-up from AgXeed and Landpower has been great.
"Setting it up for different uses, such as our 48m Hayes Weed-It optical sprayer, is going to take a bit of work, but it's something that has to be done.
"We plan to run this unit for as many hours as possible, even doing work that is not necessary, to uncover any problems before we put more units in the field.
"This is just the start and we can't wait to see what comes next.
"It is expensive but we estimate we'll halve our hourly operating cost by eliminating the need for a driver and doubling the operating life of the tractor.
"We also expect that maintenance and fuel consumption will be much less, as our previous experience with autonomous tractors showed that humans tend to push the machine harder."
These attributes make AgBot ideal for tedious jobs, such as tramline renovation or round-the-clock spraying.
"Tramline renovation is probably the most boring job on the farm," Mr Coughran said.
"We have about 8000 km of tramlines across the six properties and we try to renovate about one third each year, usually following chickpeas when there is less crop residue.
"This year we had three operators renovating tramlines all summer and some of them weren't too happy about it.
"Being able to do this automatically is not about reducing labour - it's about being able to use your resources better.
"We're 55 km from town and we only have four to six full-time employees, so it's important to get everyone doing what's more important."
Fleet building
The ultimate plan is to run a fleet of AgBots performing everything from 24/7 green-on-green optical spraying, spreading fertiliser to shuttling 60-tonne grain bins during harvest.
"AgBot is going to take our spraying program to the next level," Mr Coughran said.
"Provided conditions are right, we will be able to spray 24 hours a day plus we will be able to cost-effectively apply a second or even a third spray if we have to.
"In time, we plan to retire two of our three self-propelled sprayers and let the AgBots take over.
"We'll probably end up employing a manager for the day-to-day operations of the AgBots, with other staff going out to refuel and fill the machines each day."
AgXeed has already caught the eye of several corporate investors, including Claas, which was appointed international distributor.
Specifications
Designed specifically for AgBot, the track assemblies are hydraulically suspended and can be set on a range of track widths from 1.8 to 3.2 metres.
A range of track sizes is available from 300 to 910 millimetres.
The eight-tonne unit is fitted with front and rear linkages with maximum lift of three and eight tonnes, respectively.
The unit itself weighs 7.8 tonnes.
The 210-bar hydraulic pump delivers a maximum flow of 85 litres per minute to the four double-acting proportional spool valves.
There's also an optional load-sensing Power Beyond connection.
It's fitted with a 350 litre diesel tank and a 30 litre AdBlue tank, which is enough for 15 to 20 hours' operating time, depending on the workload.
AgBot is fitted with a dual RTK GNSS navigation system that delivers sub-2.5 cm accuracy.
It has full ISOBUS connectivity, which allows variable rate application, mapping and data collection.
The machine also has its own cellular connection to enable remote diagnostics and online file transfer.
There are four separate safety and obstacle detection systems to keep the tractor and everyone around it safe - LiDAR light detection and ranging, radar, ultrasonic sensors and safety bumper.
Ease of use
AgBot is controlled via an easy-to-use portal, which can be accessed the portal via a smartphone, tablet or computer.
"The portal provides an overview of your AgBot fleet and implements, your farms, surveyed fields, planned tasks; real-time performance of live tasks and a job history of completed tasks, including time, fuel consumption and application data," Mr Martin said.
"You simply select the field you want to work in, create a task, configure your AgBot with the required implements, select the reference line you want to work from, set the start and stop points of the task and how you want the task to be carried out.
"You can plan all of your tasks days, weeks or even months in advance, including different scenarios for each operation if necessary."
The task is saved to the portal and then sent to the machine.
The task management centre automatically plans the most efficient route, ensuring coverage of the entire area within the boundaries with minimal overlap.
The AgBot is then manually driven to the paddock using a remote control and turned to autonomous mode once it is in the paddock.
"You can check on the live performance of each machine on the portal or viewing the front and rear onboard cameras," Mr Martin said.
