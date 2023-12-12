Insecticide bans loom following APVMA review

Australia's agricultural chemical regulator, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has today released its proposed decision on the reconsideration of the organo-phosphate based insecticide chlorpyrifos, which will ban its use in many applications it is currently registered for.
The use of chlorpyrifos, an insecticide used for the control of pests in various agricultural, horticultural, commercial and veterinary situations, has been determined to pose risks to user safety and the environment.
Usage of the insecticide, the active ingredient in insecticides such as Lorsban and Cobalt has been declining sharply in the Australian agricultural community in recent years as farmers move towards newer products.
Bans in other major grain producing nations have also meant that farmers here have been considering the possibility of farming without the product for some time.
Crop protection business Corteva has already phased out the production of chlorpyrifos based products.
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said the APVMA decision on chlorpyrifos bought Australian regulations in line with other countries.
"The proposed decision to cancel certain uses of chlorpyrifos aligns with action already taken by Canada, the USA and Europe," he said.
The APVMA review was part of eight assessments it is currently conducting as part of directive from Minister Watt following a review into farm chemical regulation by law firm Clayton Utz.
During the consultation period, registered chemical products containing chlorpyrifos can continue to be used in accordance with the approved label instructions.
Public consultation on the proposed decision is open until 11 March 2024.
Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles said he was pleased to see the APVMA making independent, science-based decisions on chemical regulation.
