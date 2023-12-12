Vital bridge wrecked by cyclone a year ago replaced in time for the wet

Just as Tropical Cyclone Jasper makes its slow progress across the top of northern Australia, a major work has been completed to fix the damage caused by another.
The devastating flooding caused by ex-TC Ellie a year ago wrecked a major bridge at Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia's Kimberley.
The Fitzroy River Bridge was badly damaged cutting road links along the Great Northern Highway between WA and the Northern Territory.
A replacement bridge was officially opened to traffic this week, built six months ahead of time and at a cost of $250 million.
It marks the official reconnection of the East and West Kimberley although the important freight route was maintained during construction with a number of low-level crossings.
The official flood gauge at Fitzroy Crossing recorded a peak reading of 15.8 metres on January 4, almost two metres above the previous record of 13.95m set in 2002.
At its peak, 60,000 cubic metres per second of water was surging down the river - equivalent to Perth's water use for 20 years.
The new bridge was jointly funded by the federal and WA governments.
The old bridge was demolished in May and the WA government fast-tracked the new building to award contracts in around eight weeks, a process which normally takes up to nine months.
Its builders say the new bridge is six times stronger than the old bridge.
It contains twice the number of steel and concrete piles, driven twice as deep into the riverbed.
It is also longer than the old bridge and has a lane in each direction.
WA Premier Roger Cook said losing the Fitzroy River Bridge in January was a massive blow to communities in the Kimberley "who rely on this vital artery for freight, transport and connection".
"To see it built back better and stronger, six months ahead of schedule, and in time for the wet season is a truly remarkable achievement."
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the completion of the new bridge ahead of schedule was a great early Christmas present as the wet season kicks into gear.
TC Jasper is forecast to continue west across northern Australia after making landfall on the Queensland coast today (Wednesday) and the Bureau of Meteorology says its path and strength are still uncertain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.