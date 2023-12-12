Farm Online
South-west Victorian dairy farmer Ben Bennett claims top dairy job

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
December 13 2023 - 10:00am
Ben Bennett (at left) is the new Australian Dairy Farmers president and David Beca (at right) is new ADF independent director. Pictures supplied
South-west Victorian dairy farmer Ben Bennett has claimed the top position at Australian Dairy Farmers after a drawn-out process.

Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

