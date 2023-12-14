Home of award-winning sheep stud is up for sale

A well-known western Victorian grazing property between Skipton and Lismore has been listed for sale in a price range from $8500-$9000 per acre.
At that price, Gum Park, home of the well regarded Savage family's Gambier View Corriedales, is offered at a price of around $3.3 million-$3.5 million.
Gum Park takes in 158 hectares (391 acres) with annual average rainfall around 600mm.
Gambier View Corriedales is a prolific award winner and took home the supreme ram exhibit with Gambier View Hodgie at year's Sheepvention in Hamilton.
That win came just two weeks after the stud won the senior champion exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
The stud was founded in in 1951 in Mount Gambier, SA..
Agents from Charles Stewart say Gum Park is 100 per cent arable and already has 40ha (100 acres) under wheat.
The farm is on a single title and is subdivided into 10 paddocks all with access to water for grazing stock.
There are wide tree shelter belts strategically located around the farm.
About 30,000 trees have been planted across Gum Park.
The agents say Gambier View Corriedales holds a strong and trusted name throughout the district.
The stud, as well as being a prolific award winner, focuses heavily on lambing percentages.
Gum Park is currently carrying 700 ewes on the property.
Agents say the property is perfectly suited to a variety of farming pursuits.
The land is mostly free-draining with pastures consisting of clover and annuals.
A rape crop has recently been sown down.
Water is supplied from a main bore equipped with a submersible pump with two reliable dams located at either end of the property.
Agents say the sale is a "wonderful opportunity to purchase quality grazing and cropping country which is free draining that is centrally located".
The farm has a four-bedroom brick veneer home built in 1957.
Farm improvements include a wool shed, sheep yards, hay shed plus additional implement shedding for storage purposes.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart Co - Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 and Will Lord on 0434 239772.
