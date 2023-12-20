Climate fix realities gain traction at COP28 activist chants

OPINION
The two-week United Nations climate change conference in the desert near Dubai was something to behold.
In the pavilions of the COP's Blue Zone, singing and proselytising were a constant reminder of the religious-like fervour many activists have for their cause.
Most believed they were in Dubai doing good things for our planet.
But while the climate change challenge brings unity of cause, opinions varied widely on the best pathway to success.
Some focused entirely on emissions reductions, recklessly demanding an immediate cessation of fossil fuel consumption.
Others recognised the urgency and enormity of the challenge, understanding such a big task requires time, calm and multiple solutions.
That was the sensible message business leaders and industry bodies brought to COP28.
Some participants rightly promoted the future role of still-emerging technologies like green hydrogen and green steel, while others sensibly urged a greater role for tried and tested, but still under-utilised, nature-based solutions, carbon capture and bioenergy.
Along with our oceans, our trees are nature's great carbon sinks.
We need to plant more trees - both environmental and timber production trees.
The UN's Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change has declared: "a sustainable forest management strategy aimed at increasing forest carbon stocks, while producing an annual sustained yield of timber, fibre or energy from forests, will generate the largest sustained mitigation benefit".
On display at COP28 was the extent to which many European countries already utilised biomass from forestry and broadacre non-food crops for fuel, heating and electricity generation purposes.
We should learn from their leadership.
On-going activist opposition to this proven technology is irrational and smacks of ideology over reality.- Joel Fitzgibbon, Australian Forest Products Association
The International Energy Agency also tells us we cannot achieve our decarbonisation goals without deploying carbon capture and storage in our coal and gas sectors.
On-going activist opposition to this proven technology is irrational and smacks of ideology over reality.
Despite its proven role in reducing emissions, nuclear generation is another sector in activists' cross hairs.
But their tactics on nuclear power are more sinister.
Despite the industry's maturity, its safety record, and the substantial contribution it makes to global electricity generation, the activists continue to run their scare campaigns.
Although a major provider of the uranium ore to other countries generating nuclear energy rely on, Australia is one of the few wealthy nations still rejecting zero-emissions nuclear generation.
For the more rational among COP28's participants, this remained a source of bemusement.
They do understand nuclear generation would face hurdles in Australia.
Is it price competitive? Will it attract investors and community support?
Any approvals and construction timelines would also be lengthy for an industry starting from scratch.
Reversing the Australian parliament's legislative prohibition on nuclear power generation would not produce any short term benefits for our energy security or cost of living pressures.
However, it would demonstrate to decision makers at COP negotiating tables that we are serious about meaningful climate change action.
The good news is that there were signs the political class at COP was increasingly ignoring the extreme rhetoric emanating from some and coming to realise a few things.
First, they were not on track to achieve their international commitments, and a blinkered approach of wind, solar and battery technologies, to the exclusion of other practical technologies, wasn't enough to get us to net zero.
We see evidence of this change in both action and language.
Last year, the nuclear pavilion was tiny, with participants giving it a wide berth, but this year, led by the US and France, leaders were announcing nuclear expansion.
The daily commute to COP28 on Dubai's impressive and efficient rail system was also instructive.
Most attendees looked happy.
The business-types because they feel their messages are finally being heard.
Others because they just love a chance to protest.
Yet, the protesters seemed as oblivious to the progress of the nearby climate talks as the politicians and negotiators involved in the formal sessions were oblivious to them.
