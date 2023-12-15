Farm Online
RWS premiums take a tumble after highs of 2022

By Victoria Nugent
December 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Premiums for wool certified under the Responsible Wool Standard have dropped substantially in 2023 compared to the heights reached in 2021 and 2022.

