RWS premiums take a tumble after highs of 2022

Premiums for wool certified under the Responsible Wool Standard have dropped substantially in 2023 compared to the heights reached in 2021 and 2022.
Market analysis for Mecardo by Independent Commodity Services principal Andrew Woods shows that RWS-accredited wool across the 16 to 21.5 micron range during the 2023 calendar year up until early December received median premiums between 20 and 40 cents per clean kilogram.
This compared to median premiums ranging from around 50c right up 270c in 2022.
Mr Woods said he suspected the reduction in premiums was due to a combination of tougher demand conditions and stronger supply from other wool producing countries.
"They were high premiums in 2021 and 2022, and I just didn't think the supply chain was going to sustain them, and it hasn't," he said.
"This will slow the growth of producers joining the RWS, I can't see it being otherwise.
"You've got other schemes like Authentico as well... they're pulling some premiums out as well but they cross over with RWS...you don't know if it's Authentico or RWS that's driving the premium for the particular lot.
"If you go back to 2021 to 2022, you'd pull up a group of lots and you'd have a couple of standouts, a couple of bucks above everything else and they were RWS-accredited, whereas we're not seeing that now."
In 2023, 6.7 per cent of the Australian merino clip sold at auction has been accredited to RWS (clean basis), up from 5pc in 2022, with significant variation between micron categories.
Generally, the proportion of the national clip accredited to RWS wool rises as the fibre diameter becomes narrower ranging from around 40pc now for 13.5 to 14 micron compared to 3pc for 21 micron.
In comparison RWS accredited wool accounts for just over half of South African production, one third of Uraguayan production, one fifth of Argentinian production and 13pc of New Zealand production.
Fox and Lillie brokerage manager Eamon Timms said the reduction in demand coming out of Italy in general over the six to eight months was a major driver behind the decline in premiums.
"The part of the market where premiums are still most obvious is that 19.5 micron or finer good sound fleece wools," he said.
"Outside of that premiums are a lot more patchy but there every week there are still wools selling for above commodity price that have the RWS characteristics, whether they be medium Merino fleece wools or skirtings or fine Merino lamb's wool."
Mr Timms said that there was no doubt that lower premiums would affect uptake of the scheme, with some growers already choosing to opt out, sparking a period of consolidation for production of RWS wool
"I think there are concerns from some growers who may have looked at the pricing signals as a very strong driver for their decision to be involved," he said.
"Not everyone who has become involved is putting as much emphasis on that financial side of it, there are certainly enough people involved with the scheme who would like to conform to the parts of the market that have this expectation.
"They want to be in tune with the customers that are making these choices and for a number of people there is a philosophical commitment to this style of program."
