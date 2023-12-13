Farm Online
Australia's top rural journalists recognised at ACM awards gala

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Stock & Land editor Joely Mitchell with Young Journalist of the Year Rachel Simmonds. Picture by Kelly Butterworth.
ACM Agri has celebrated a fantastic year with a special awards evening on Sydney Harbour on Monday night honouring some of the best rural and regional journalists in the country.

