Australia's top rural journalists recognised at ACM awards gala

ACM Agri has celebrated a fantastic year with a special awards evening on Sydney Harbour on Monday night honouring some of the best rural and regional journalists in the country.
NSW's flagship rural newspaper, The Land, was named Agricultural Masthead of the Year, with editor Andrew Norris accepting the award.
The Masthead of the Year award is always hotly-contested, with all seven of ACM Agri's titles vying for the honour.
"It's an honour to have accepted the award on behalf of the team," Mr Norris said.
"These sorts of wins are never by accident, with plenty of long days, hours on the road and blood, sweat and tears getting the news to readers each week."
Just three years into her journalism career, Stock & Land's Rachel Simmonds picked up the prestigious Young Journalist of the Year prize, judged from all regional, daily and agricultural entries.
Ms Simmonds has covered everything from snail infestations in the Wimmera to wind farm debates and wool industry pioneers in 2023.
She was awarded the Agricultural Photo of the Year award, as well as the Sell of the Year award for her TikTok explanation of the dangers of foxes around lambs.
"I feel absolutely stoked, I had no idea what I was in for after my editor Joely and I had flight delays earlier in the day," she said.
"But to land and find out about the awards was a very happy moment.
"I felt really lucky to be part of those stories, and I'm so grateful to spend time with the people we're able to meet and have them trust us with their stories.
"It's certainly a shared win with the Stock & Land team and the fantastic Victorian and Tasmanian farming communities.
"I've had plenty of patience, kindness and support while developing my skills and agricultural knowledge - and I have a long way to go - but I'm so excited to see what's in store for 2024."
ACM Agri's national beef reporter Shan Goodwin took home the coveted Agricultural Story of the Year award, with her story Cattle herd now in liquidation, ABS data shows female slaughter at 48pc.
"Part of the challenge was in explaining, in simple terms, how the statistics can be used to draw the conclusion the rebuild is over," Ms Goodwin said of writing the story.
"Researching other data, such as the last time slaughter rates were at this level and beef production rates relative to historical rates, showed the significance of what was being reported at the time.
"It's a very niche story but the results show being first with the news that a specific targeted readership is looking for pays off."
Also from the national team was agricultural digital editor Kelly Butterworth, who took home the Mentor of the Year award for her work training and assisting new and junior agricultural reporters.
"This award means a lot to me," Ms Butterworth said.
"Working directly with our younger staff members is something I really enjoy doing, and to know that they feel supported is really nice."
Queensland Country Life senior journalist Sally Gall was rewarded with a highly commended in the Campaign of the Year, with her fantastic series highlighting the need for rural veterinarians and the issues recruiting vets to the bush.
She stayed on the case, publishing multiple follow up stories throughout the year, including hopeful accounts like Longreach grazier James Walker who revived a Longreach vet service to support the community.
"It meant a lot to have my work on an issue so close to my heart recognised as one of the company's best in the campaign category, and dedicate it to my daughter Jo Cripps and all her colleagues, and thank them so much for speaking with me," Ms Gall said.
"I'm not going to stop working to have their plight improved."
The Land's senior journalist Samantha Townsend also took to the stage, with a highly commended in the Feature Story of the Year.
Ms Townsend's piece titled How women are changing the social fabric of our towns resonated with her audience and was very well-received both online and with print audiences.
"When you turn up to a job and someone tells you they love The Land, and then they show you a story of their parents who appeared in The Land in 1964, its certainly a proud moment," Ms Townsend said.
"The Land is a voice for the bush in NSW and we advocate for our readers, asking the hard questions of political and industry representatives as well as helping readers stay informed.
"So when a reader in her 80s tells you she wait for our 7am newsletter to get her news you know you are doing something right.
"I'm so honoured to be able to feature women who are changing the social fabric of our communities and who are shining a spotlight on their backyard."
