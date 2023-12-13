The intricacies of pest & feral animal control for Aussie farmers

Learn how to manage pest animals on your property, elucidate the potential benefits to your business, and provide information about the support services available. Picture Shutterstock

In Australia, a number of foreign species have evolved into grave pests.



These pest animals - a group that spans mammals, reptiles, amphibians, insects and birds - pose a significant threat to Australia's primary industries, natural ecosystems, and the health of both humans and animals.



Thankfully, farmers can eliminate these pests fairly easily by simply securing hunting tools and other gear from their tactical equipment supplier and setting up traps around their property.



But even with gun regulations and other legislation that accommodate farmers and agricultural pest control matters, there are still a number of legal concerns you should understand when it comes to pest and feral animal management in Australia.



Under the stipulations of the Biosecurity Acts across Australian states and territories, every individual holds the responsibility to mitigate or entirely prevent the detrimental impact of invasive animals on human health, societal amenity, economy, and the environment.

Statistics from the Australian Bureau reveal a staggering figure that Australian farmers expend more than $5.3 billion annually in efforts to control pest animals.



However, this expense is just the tip of the iceberg, as the total cost of pest animals to Australia's economy and businesses can escalate much further. This cost includes:

Direct control and management costs

Production losses which encompass pasture and crop damage, livestock predation and competition for food resources and water

Destruction of natural resources such as soils, vegetation, waterways, and property infrastructure like dams, fences, irrigation systems

The spread of exotic diseases including foot-and-mouth, African swine fever and rabies.

This comprehensive guide aims to equip you with the necessary knowledge on how to manage pest animals on your property, elucidate the potential benefits to your business, and provide information about the support services available.



It's a deep dive into the intricacies of pest and feral animal management, a critical aspect for the success and sustainability of farming in Australia.

The Eight Pillars of Successful Pest Animal Management

The strategy for successful pest animal management is constructed on eight core principles.

Prevention and early intervention are crucial in avoiding the establishment of new pest animal species as they are generally more cost-effective than the ongoing management of established populations. The responsibility of managing pest animals is a collective duty shared among landowners, communities, industries, and government bodies. A coordinated approach across a variety of scales and land tenures is mandatory for the management of mobile pest animals. Focus should be placed on the protection of priority assets (for instance, a lambing paddock or an endangered ecological community) when managing established pest animals. However, it typically necessitates a 'buffer' management area surrounding the asset to accommodate for pest animal mobility. Pest animal management should be grounded in actual impacts rather than perceived ones and should be supported by monitoring to assess whether impact reduction targets are being met. Optimal pest animal management strikes a balance between efficacy, target specificity, safety, humaneness, community perceptions, efficiency, logistical considerations, and emergency needs. Best practice pest animal management incorporates a variety of control techniques (including commercial usage where suitable), considers interactions between species (such as rabbits and foxes), and takes into account seasonal conditions (for instance, exploiting pest animal gatherings during drought) and animal welfare. Those who create the risk and those who benefit from its management should bear the cost of pest animal management. Governments may consider co-investment if there is a net public benefit from any such intervention.

These principles ought to be integrated into pest animal prevention, eradication, and management strategies, plans, and actions across all levels of management.

Pest and Feral Animal Control Regulations Across Australian States and Territories

The management of pest and feral animals is a complex issue that requires a coordinated approach across Australia's states and territories.



The Australian Government collaborates with these states and territories to devise strategies, conduct research, and finance pivotal management activities.

As per the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, several feral animals are acknowledged as threats to native fauna and flora.



The impacts of certain feral animals have been categorised as Key Threatening Processes.



For these, a Threat Abatement Plan has been or may be developed to mitigate their harmful effects on the environment.

Plus, some animal species, such as feral camels, are subject to national management plans.



These plans recognise these animals as Existing Pest Animals of National Significance under the Australian Pest Animal Strategy.



The combination of a national strategy and targeted strategies for unique pests and feral animals helps ensure there is a unified framework for Aussie farmers.

It is essential for those working in agriculture to be aware of not only the national framework, but their own local laws that will impact them as well.



For example, NSW farmers can refer to the Biosecurity Act (2015) while Queensland farmers need to access the Biosecurity Act 2014.

These strategies, laws and frameworks have been designed to ensure all Aussie farmers have the right to protect their land from feral and invasive species while also helping to conserve Australia's precious ecosystem and eliminate pests in a controlled and humane way.

In summary, Australia is a lucky country with a diverse and wonderful ecosystem that needs to be protected.



Farmers are a critical part of land management in Australia and play a key role in ensuring that pests, invasive species and feral animals are not a scourge on the land.



If you are an Aussie farmer and are not sure where to begin, the best first step is to contact your local council and state and Federal MPs to get information on the specific management laws in your area.

Understanding the laws surrounding pest control and management is not only vital from a legislative perspective, but also to ensure your methods are effective.



These strategies and laws contain helpful information on optimal pest control management practices along with local support services that can help you improve your operations.