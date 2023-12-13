Rain helps bring green shoots of farmer confidence for some

A splash of seasonal optimism has marginally lifted farm confidence levels after recent rain events in parts of eastern Australia.
However, heatwaves and the lingering prospect of a dry summer of harsh El Nino weather conditions, plus unease about commodity prices, have generally kept farmers' sentiment - and their spending plans - restrained, according to Rabobank.
The agribusiness lender's quarterly monitor of farm confidence fell to its fourth lowest point in its 22-year history in September, but it has crept up slightly as the industry goes into the new year.
In general, the mood among Victorian, Western Australian and Tasmanian producers has dropped, but it was offset by an improved outlook from survey respndents in NSW, South Australia and Queensland.
Despite useful, although varied, eastern rainfall breaks in late November, cotton growers have tumbled to be the least optimistic segment as weakening markets and increasing supplies drained their confidence index levels from five to negative 38 in just three months.
Grain sector confidence slipped, too, with 43pc of croppers expecting overseas markets to weaken, while uncertainty about rainfall prospects also eroded sentiment following record production in 2021 and 2022, particularly in Western Australia.
In contrast, over east, NSW led the confidence lift with farmers more optimistic commodity prices, particularly for livestock, were finally set for a rebound from 2023's falls.
SA farmers, who endured a generally dry spring, too, were also more hopeful of an end to the downward livestock price cycle.
Rabobank's country banking group executive, Marcel van Doremaele, said seasonal signals had buoyed sentiment among those fortunate enough to receive beneficial rain, but intensified concerns about a dry year ahead for others.
Lower commodity prices remained top of mind for livestock producers nationally, especially for beef producers, albeit with some strength returning to that market in recent weeks.
Mr van Doremaele noted seasonal and market factors - compounded by increased global market supply - contributed to a forecasted drop in value of Australian agriculture production for 2023-24, with crop production values tipped to fall by $12 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.
Rabobank found 14 per cent of farmers expected the farm economy to improve next year, up from 10pc in September and 27pc expected stable economic conditions.
However, a big 55pc felt conditions would worsen - up from 51pc three months ago.
Better seasonal conditions were nominated as a driver of confidence by 30pc who felt the agricultural economy would improve in 2024, while farmers with a negative outlook blamed softer commodity prices (64pc) than drought (45pc).
Mr van Doremaele said the forecast drop in value of Australian agriculture production for 2023-24 would be reflected in farmers further tightening their belts on financial decisions.
Just 11pc of those surveyed expected incomes to rise in the coming 12 months, down from 14pc three months ago, while two thirds tipped income falls (up 54pc).
Interestingly, despite another official interest rate rise last month, Australian farmers were generally less worried about rising rates, with only 13pc of those with a pessimistic outlook nominating interest rates as a concerning factor.
Indeed, given their reduced cash flow expectations, borrowing expectations for 2024 had almost doubled to 30pc.
This debt was being earmarked for working capital by 57pc of those who are borrowing more.
However, far fewer farmers intended to invest their additional borrowings in farm capital (19pc versus 42pc in September).
Appetite for property expansion spending had fallen, too, from 20pc to 14pc.
For those still spending, the priorities were switching from investing in farm infrastructure such as yards, silos and fences, to irrigation and water related projects.
Mr van Doremaele said 15pc still wanted to lift investment in their farm businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.