Warning on gluten free beer claims

Sufferers of coeliac disease (CD) are being warned to be careful with beer manufacturer's gluten free claims.
Research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Western Australia found that several purportedly low or reduced gluten beers contained equivalent or higher amounts of gluten proteins than regular beers, making them poor choices for coeliacs.
Instead of looking to low gluten beer made from traditional cereals that contain gluten such as barley or wheat, coeliacs were advised to drink beer made from gluten free grains such as millet or buckwheat.
ECU estimated one in seventy people in Australia have CD, with more suffering from gluten intolerance.
The study, conducted by research scientist Michelle Colgrave, who has a joint role at ECU and CSIRO and post-doctoral research fellow at ECU Mitchell Nye-Wood investigated gluten content in a range of beers and found wildly variable results regarding gluten levels.
This is partly because of the fermentation process used to make beer, which can render traditional gluten testing practices unreliable.
Gluten is normally detected using the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method. However, in foods or beverages containing barley and where a fermentation process is used, the ELISA method can deliver variable results as gluten proteins are broken down into fragments that may be unrecognisable by the ELISA antibodies.
Beer makers can cut down on gluten levels through a variety of methods to modify, degrade or precipitate the gluten but it was found that even after these treatments the remaining gluten concentrations are typically above CD regulatory thresholds.
Brewers have further options to filter out the gluten or enzymes can be added to digest gluten proteins, but Prof Colgrave said there were issues in replicating the treatments on a large scale.
"Beer, by definition, contains barley, and while we saw that some beers have very low levels of gluten protein, there are always difficulties with batch-to-batch consistency and ensuring no contamination," she said.
She said there were was hope on the horizon.
"An exception does exist; there is a new variety of barley that was bred by CSIRO to not contain any appreciable level of gluten, this is called Kebari barley, and has been used to make beer."
She said beer made from Kebari barley was safe for those with CD, but added it was not yet commercially available in Australia.
"Instead, those with CD could consider beer made using non-gluten grains like millet, sorghum, buckwheat, or corn instead of barley malt."
"To be on the safe side, people with CD should avoid beer made using cereal grains irrespective of the gluten reduction method.
"Despite the reduced gluten label, there is a risk that it contains gluten protein fragments that can provoke a reaction in their gut."
For brewers, Professor Colgrave said that the sandwich ELISA method would be sufficient for gluten quantitation of raw ingredients used in the production of gluten-free beers to test for the presence of contaminants.
However, for beers produced using gluten-reduction strategies, even competitive ELISA may deliver variable results.
Techniques such as liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) offered an alternative for quality control assessment.
"When using traditional barley malts, there will be several hurdles that will be difficult to overcome to deliver CD friendly beer.
"Not all maltsters or breweries will have access to equipment like we have in our lab that provides a highly sensitive and accurate method for detecting gluten.
"There would be an ongoing need for assessing treatment efficiency, batch-to-batch consistency, and the risk of contamination."
