Genetic focus adds diversity and value

December 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Sam Simpson has used sexed semen genomic testing and the Good Bulls Guide to increase the dairy herd's Balanced Performance Index (BPI) and also generate a larger income from beef. Picture supplied by DataGene
SAM Simpson can pinpoint the exact time she knew her family dairy business needed more income diversity.

