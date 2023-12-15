Genetic focus adds diversity and value

SAM Simpson can pinpoint the exact time she knew her family dairy business needed more income diversity.
It was the infamous farmgate milk price "clawbacks" of 2016. May of that year - just to be exact.
"Then, we had something in the realm of 95 per cent of our income coming from milk alone and I was adamant that we would never be put in that position, losing so much of our income overnight, again," Ms Simpson said.
"That milk price clawback, it was terrible for the dairy industry, but it was the start of our genetic journey.
"We saw genetic improvement and diversifying with beef as a way to take a bit more control in progressing the direction of our business."
Seven years later, Sam and her husband Mark Billing now have 22 per cent of their income derived from beef and the rest from milk.
They are moving towards "a true 70:30 split".
The genetic improvement - or genetic gain - in their dairy herd came from using DataGene's Balanced Performance Index (BPI) to increase their number of profitable cows and retain them longer.
The way they used sexed semen in their mating program was also altered.
They used sexed semen on females that they deemed suitable, regardless of their age.
"The co-benefit of gathering this genetic information and using tools such as sexed semen and genomics was the ability to develop a fair dinkum beef sideline that produced quality calves fit for the meat chain," Ms Simpson said.
"This was in comparison to how we had historically sold calves that simply went to the 'bobby calf' market."
This concentration on genetic gain is something she is confident will put them in good stead when it comes to increasing the value of their herd when it's time to consider succession planning.
The 430-cow Simpson-Billing herd at 'Craiglands', Larpent in south-west Victoria, now has an average BPI of 215.
In August the herd was ranked 27th nationally.
Only five months earlier, their average BPI was 188 and their herd was ranked 43rd.
DataGene extension officer Peter Williams said jumping 16 places from April to August was "not an easy feat" for a herd ranked within the top 50.
"Most of the herds at the pointy end of the rankings are very good herds as well and it's equally hard to jump them," he said.
"This rise is testimony to Sam and Mark's increased use of female genomic testing and their work to ensure they breed replacement females from their higher genetic merit females using increasing amounts of sexed semen."
Mr Williams said Ms Simpson's earlier bull choices - such as selecting Powerhouse and Sondalo when they were young genomic high BPI sires - contributed to the herd's BPI rise.
These bulls now have daughters milking in the Craiglands herd, along with the progeny of several other high-ranking bulls from the Good Bulls Guide.
Collecting and analysing her herd's genomic data has helped Ms Simpson have more informed discussions with breeding consultants about bull selections.
"Having a better understanding of genetics, knowing more about our cows (thanks to genomic information) and using the Good Bulls Guide, I'm a much more active player in the conversation about bull selection," Ms Simpson said.
"I'm not just sitting at the table with a bull catalogue as a taker of information. I'm asking for what we need and what we want and I'm no longer beholden to someone telling me what is or isn't a good bull for my business."
This focus on genetics, collecting and using their herd data to make decisions - both genomic and herd test information - has made a noticeable difference.
Cows remain in the herd longer, a win, according to Ms Simpson because of the cost associated with rearing and then carrying these animals.
There's also been an improvement in the rate and severity of mastitis cases, a direct correlation with the emphasis Ms Simpson has placed on breeding for mastitis resistance.
"There are less cows popping up with recurrent mastitis problems," she said.
"The younger cows - those bred specifically for mastitis resistance - if they do get mastitis, it is not as severe as in the past.
"That and the reduction in recurrent cases, that's a cost saving straight away."
For more information, visit datavat.com.au or email abv@datagene.com.au.
