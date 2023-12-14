Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Hooroo to kangaroo lobby while new group aims to be fair game

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo leather is prized for its toughness and lightness, but sporting shoe makers have been lobbied hard by animal activists to stop using it.
Kangaroo leather is prized for its toughness and lightness, but sporting shoe makers have been lobbied hard by animal activists to stop using it.

Australia's under fire kangaroo industry has re-branded themselves as the Australian Wild Game Industry Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help