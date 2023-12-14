Hooroo to kangaroo lobby while new group aims to be fair game

Australia's under fire kangaroo industry has re-branded themselves as the Australian Wild Game Industry Council.
The new association will represent various species, including kangaroos and wallabies, plus feral goats, boar, deer, rabbits and hares, game birds and Brushtail possums.
The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia was formed in 1950 to represent an industry today worth $200 million to the national economy and employing 3000 people.
Trade to the US, second biggest buyer of kangaroo product behind Europe, has been worth about $80 million annually.
But the industry is under attack on many fronts across the world.
Animal activists have targeted kangaroo culls administered by governments labelling it the largest single wildlife massacre on the planet.
The cashed-up activists use Hollywood celebrities, social media, lobbying of state and federal politicians, and even court action, trying to end the Australian cull.
Well funded campaigns in the US and Europe have won commitments from sporting shoe makers to stop using kangaroo leather, so prized for its toughness and lightness.
Earlier this year, one of the biggest names in world sportswear surrendered to a long campaign by animal activists to ditch kangaroo leather.
German sports manufacturer PUMA announced it would stop making soccer boots from kangaroo.
The federal government has supported the KIAA to try and correct much of misinformation which has been spread about the culling of kangaroos.
They have had less success with their social media campaigns trying to provide a counter-argument.
The KIAA has fought to promote the industry as a sustainable and humane wildlife harvest.
There are believed to be more than 40-50 million kangaroos in Australia.
About two million kangaroos are harvested in Australia each year depending in state quotas.
No-one has suggested the current culling programs, which permit the harvest only a small percentage of their total number, poses any risk to the survival of species.
It advocates for evidence-based policy and strict regulation and enforcement, collaborating with government, scientists, farmers, conservation and animal welfare groups, and local and Aboriginal communities to ensure best-practice and transparency.
Many scientists support continued culling saying the population boom threatens other native species and environmental objectives.
Farmers and rural communities say kangaroos have become a pest in many areas and also pose risks to a road safety from their abundance.
Former KIAA and the new AWGIC executive officer, Dennis King, said the new council was dedicated to promoting high-quality and traceable meat and leather products, responsibly sourced from open-range environments where wild game thrives on the natural pastures and foliage of the Australian bush.
"Just as the KIAA has done since its formation in 1970, AWGIC remains committed to elevating the commercial industry into an international benchmark for sustainable and humane wildlife harvest.
He said the new council's mission was to continue advocating for evidence-based policies, strict regulation, and enforcement.
"We continue to collaborate with various stakeholders, for industry transparency, and to safeguard biodiversity and promote positive animal welfare outcomes."
AWGIC continues to place animal welfare at the forefront, Mr King said.
Licensed and qualified harvesters follow a national code of practice, and commercial harvesting is independently monitored at every step to maintain the highest standards.
Mandatory licensing and tagging systems ensure traceability, he said.
"In the absence of a commercial industry, conservation culling remains a necessity," Mr King said.
"Our ethical practices ensure that species are harvested in sustainable numbers and utilised responsibly, contributing to both the economy and wildlife management."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.