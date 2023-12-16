Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Maintaining moisture critical with dry times forecast

December 16 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The K-Line Ag Speedtiller in action. Picture supplied
The K-Line Ag Speedtiller in action. Picture supplied

With drier times still predicted for many of the nation's farming regions in 2024, moisture management is set to become even more critical in order to maximise soil and paddock productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.