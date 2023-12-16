Maintaining moisture critical with dry times forecast

With the Track Attack, the issue of soil compaction is combatted by facilitating tramline farming, a method that limits vehicle traffic to designated areas rather than across the entire paddock. This is achieved by levelling out wheel tracks, ruts, and uneven terrain, the front row of discs slicing through the ground, loosening and moving soil onto the tram-line, while the crumbler roller follows behind, breaking down clods and leaving a flat, even surface.