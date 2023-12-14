Elders to break banking service ties with Rural Bank

Elders is to wind up its 25-year banking service relationship with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, ending its branch ties with Rural Bank - the financial institution it helped establish.
The relationship split has been mutually agreed by both parties.
The partnership, which first began as the Elders Rural Services Limited's loan business back in 1998, enabled Rural Bank customers to access loan, and later deposit facilities, through the farm services company's national agency branch network.
Elders managing director, Mark Allison, said changes in the financial services strategies of both partners had prompted the decision to change course.
"As the needs of our customers have developed, so too must our business strategy," he said.
"We look forward to building on our already successful financial services business to provide our customers with the financial products they need to improve their productivity."
Cessation of the agreement would be "meaningful for the customers of both organisations".
For customers who use their local Elders branch, we have alternatives in place- Rural Bank
Rural Bank said it would continue supporting the banking needs of its Elders-based customers through its big network of branches and agri bankers aligned with the Bendigo and Adelaide group.
"For those customers who use their local Elders branch, we have alternatives in place and a dedicated support team available to ensure their banking needs continue to be met," the bank announced.
"We maintain our commitment to offer financial solutions for primary producers built on our agribusiness insights and expertise."
As part of the in-principle agreement to split and release both parties from their relationship, Rural Bank will pay Elders $17 million.
The Elders and Bendigo partnership officially became a 50-50 Elders Rural Bank partnership in mid-2000, with then Financial Services and Regulation Minister, Joe Hockey, launching the new bank as part of a broader federal government move to allow non-financial businesses to expand into banking service agreements.
At the time Mr Hockey noted Elders Rural Bank was a good opportunity to bolster regional banking at a time when country communities were increasingly worried about declining bank branch services in the bush.
The launch of Elders Rural Bank added around 150 extra banking outlets to rural Australia via the Elders and Bendigo branch network, supported by Bendigo's systems and operational expertise.
By 2009 when the global financial crisis hit, Elders began selling down its stake in the joint venture, initially to 40pc, with the Elders brand dropped from the name.
By 2019 about 95 Elders agri finance staff became Rural Bank employees, although still working in Elders branches, as part of a new partnership agreement between the two, which was intended to last nine years.
Rural Bank's gross margin contribution to Elders' financial services division's balance sheet was about $11.3m in 2022-23.
Mr Allison said the split, which is still to be formalised officially, would allow Elders to develop a "refreshed range of financial services" to its customers.
"I would like to acknowledge the long and successful relationship with Rural Bank," he said.
Elders and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank would advise their shareholders when the in-principle agreement to split was formally executed.
