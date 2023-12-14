Eagle eyed traveller makes biosecurity save

Even the amateur entomologists among us would struggle to make a positive ID of an exotic pest they detected in their luggage, but this is exactly what happened at an Aussie airport recently.
One eagle eyed passenger, travelling back from the United States, noticed an unwelcome hitchhiker in their luggage in the form of a suspicious bug.
They followed their instincts and alerted quarantine authorities who went on to confirm the bug was indeed the notorious brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB).
BMSB can cause significant damage to over 300 crop species across the broadacre, horticulture and tree crop sectors through its voracious feeding habit.
Australian chief plant protection officer Gabrielle Vivian-Smith, said the BSMB poses a huge threat to our crops and ornamental plants feeding on various fruits.
"Following unpacking of all of their personal luggage, a single live BMSB was found in the spine of a children's book that had been brought back with them," Dr Vivian-Smith said.
"They immediately placed the insect in a zip-lock bag and reported it to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
"The single live BMSB was securely delivered to the Adelaide regional office.
"Given their awareness of BMSB and their fast response, the risk was assessed as low by the department.
"This identification has helped keep more than 300 Australian host plants and our industry safe - a great start to the holiday season."
Dr Vivian-Smith said that while not everybody would be able to identify exotic pest species, the take-home message was if you see something you are unfamiliar with, report it to authorities.
"To help keep our country safe, follow biosecurity requirements when travelling or returning to Australia and keep an eye out for any possible biosecurity risks as you travel, and after you return from travel."
"If you see something unusual or unexpected, secure it and report it to us immediately."
