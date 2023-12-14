Fancy some lab-grown quail?

Lab-grown meat has taken another step forward with a product made from quail cells getting the green light from Australia's food safety regulator.
Sydney-based biotechnology company Vow, which specialises in cultured meat, applied to Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) earlier this year to evaluate its cultured quail as a food ingredient.
After months of safety investigations, the regulator has concluded that it is safe to eat.
FSANZ is sharing its findings as part of the public consultation process, which gives the opportunity to provide feedback about Vow's cultured quail product. The public consultation is open for six weeks.
Singapore became the first country to approve a cultivated meat product in 2020, with the US following as the second in June this year, while Australia and New Zealand have four companies working in the cultivated meat ecosystem.
Cultivated meat uses cultured animal cells to create realistic meat-like food products without requiring real livestock to be grown or slaughtered.
Its production replicates the biological process of cell growth that occurs within an animal. It involves taking a small sample of source cells from an animal and placing them into an environment that provides them with the nutrients and conditions they need to grow. The final product is indistinguishable from conventional meat at a cellular level.
Food Frontier executive director Dr Simon Eassom said gaining FSANZ approval for the 'quail' product was an exciting step.
"As reinforced at COP28, innovative food technologies are going to become essential means of meeting the growing demand for meat without adding further to ecological and environmental degradation," he said.
Dr Eassom said once cultivated meat technology advanced to a scale that was required for commercial viability, it promised to be a viable way to help meet the increasing global demand for meat.
He believes there is plenty of room for both conventional and lab-grown meat.
"We don't expect cultivated meat to ever replace conventional meat, but with the growing global population and increasing demand for protein, there is room for both," he said.
Consultancy firm McKinsey and Company projects that by 2030, the global value of cultivated meat could reach up to $25 billion, with the alternative proteins sector potentially contributing $1.1 trillion to the global economy and generating up to 10 million new jobs by 2050.
Countries around the world, such as Singapore, the Netherlands, the USA, Israel, and more recently the UK, have heavily invested in cultivated meat technology and development to shore up food security.
