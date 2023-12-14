Farm Online
Fancy some lab-grown quail?

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:30pm
A dish prepared using lab-grown quail, which has received a green light from Australia's food safety regulator. Picture supplied
A dish prepared using lab-grown quail, which has received a green light from Australia's food safety regulator. Picture supplied

Lab-grown meat has taken another step forward with a product made from quail cells getting the green light from Australia's food safety regulator.

