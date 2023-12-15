Large farming block on offer in Victoria's fertile Greta Valley

Many say rich farm land in the picturesque Greta Valley in Victoria could grow just about anything.
Fertile country on the valley floor has been used to sustain hops, tobacco, dairy and beef industries over the years plus lots of other agricultural experiments.
High rainfall plus irrigation has been a heady combination over the years.
The irrigated creek flats on Thistledale at Greta South has most recently been given over to fodder production.
The sale of this North East property is a rare chance to buy a good-sized chunk of this prized grazing country.
The farm takes in 284 hectares (701 acres) of prime, undulating grazing land.
It is on the market at a suggested price of $4.1 million, or around $5850 per acre.
Thistledale is located at the gateway to the King Valley food and wine region - 27km from Benalla and 34km from Wangaratta.
One of Thistledale's many features is Fifteen Mile Creek which runs through the property.
The creek provides secure water to the property and over time its sediment has produced about 25 acres of rich creek flats where that "it can grow anything" reputation was born.
Across the property the soils range from those flat to red to brown loam soils rising to cleared paddocks of clover rye and native pastures and then higher more granite type sheltered country with two registered wood lots and some remaining native timber areas.
The creek flats area was once home to irrigated hop gardens and agents suggest would be ideal for lucerne.
The property is divided into 18 main paddocks with most having laneway access to the cattle yards at the base of the property.
There are a number of spring fed and catchment dams, Fifteen Mile Creek and two other seasonal creeks.
Average annual rainfall is about 750mm.
Farm improvements include two haysheds, shearing shed, cattle and sheep yards, machinery shed/workshop, irrigation pumps and piping.
It has an older style four-bedroom home with a creek outlook, three acres of gardens and an updated kitchen with solar power.
The property is offered across 10 titles.
For more information contact the agents at Elders Real Estate - Michael Everard on 0408 653161 and Dave Colvin on 0407 500239.
