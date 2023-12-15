Farm Online
Home/News

Large farming block on offer in Victoria's fertile Greta Valley

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Many buyers would be drawn to the large amount of farm land on offer here in the Greta Valley. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
Many buyers would be drawn to the large amount of farm land on offer here in the Greta Valley. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Many say rich farm land in the picturesque Greta Valley in Victoria could grow just about anything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.