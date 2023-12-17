Farm Online
Home/Beef

How Woolworths meat supplier of the year grades 99-plus per cent

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 18 2023 - 8:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The A O'Meehan & Co farm team, which grows grain to supply the Daniel's Well feedlot in Western Australia. The operation was named Woolworths 2023 Supplier of the Year in the meat category. Picture via Woolworths.
The A O'Meehan & Co farm team, which grows grain to supply the Daniel's Well feedlot in Western Australia. The operation was named Woolworths 2023 Supplier of the Year in the meat category. Picture via Woolworths.

Western Australian feedlot operators A O'Meehan & Co believe in consistency - in the quality of cattle they source, the feed they grow and the meat they put on supermarket shelves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.