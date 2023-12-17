How Woolworths meat supplier of the year grades 99-plus per cent

Western Australian feedlot operators A O'Meehan & Co believe in consistency - in the quality of cattle they source, the feed they grow and the meat they put on supermarket shelves.
In the end, says Paul O'Meehan, a consistently good eating experience for the consumer is what will keep the beef industry going.
That no-nonsense formulae consistently delivers the O'Meehan operation a grading of 99-plus per cent against Meat Standards Australia and weight and fat specifications for supply to Woolworths' integrated red meat supply business Greenstock.
And that result has won the operation to top gong across the meat and seafood sector in Woolworths 2023 Supplier of the Year Awards.
Paul O'Meehan, the fourth generation to run the Daniel's Well feedlot at Borden, south of Perth, said starting with good cattle was key.
The feedlot has a capacity of 5000 head but generally has around 3500 on feed. Half the yard goes to Woolworths while another 80 to 100 head a week goes into the O'Meehan's own brand, Stirling Ranges Beef. A small amount of custom feeding is also done.
The brand and Woolworths cattle have similar specifications, with the brand steers slightly heavier.
Predominantly Angus steers go in at 350 kilograms, they are fed 60 to 100 days, with an end carcase weight of 275kg.
All finished cattle are processed at the Walsh facility near Bunbury.
Mr O'Meehan said starting with good cattle was non-negotiable.
The feedlot sources from Esperance to Pinjarra, with 60pc coming direct from farmers who have been supplying for a long time and the rest from saleyards.
"With the Woolies contract, we know we can pass on a good price and we know if we start with a good article and feed it right, you can't go wrong," Mr O'Meehan said.
"We're never tempted to buy cheap cattle because we know consistency counts for everything."
The operation grows 95pc of its feed ingredients, via more than 12,000 hectares of wheat, barley, canola and legumes.
"We have a relatively predictable climate - we seldom have seasonal disasters. The fact we can grow good quality grain consistently is a massive part of what we do," Mr O'Meehan said.
"We had a late start to this season but it ended up with average production, where the state was down 50pc on last year."
The O'Meehans employ three full-time staff in their feedlot and 10 full-time staff in their farming and fodder enterprise and while their ability to expand is limited by water, they have a good deal of confidence in the future of the feedlot sector.
Mr O'Meehan said its role in consistent high quality supply to customers, along with helping producers out in drought, had made lotfeeding a crucial part of the Australian beef industry.
"Grainfed and grassfed don't compete, they look after each other," he said.
He is also very proud of the Woolworths contract and believes the model works ideally.
"They want quality and they pay for it," he said.
"That allows us to pass on good prices to farmers, which allows them to grow good cattle.
"It also means the consumer is getting good quality beef every time which supports the whole industry."
