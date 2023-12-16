Farm Online
Tractors make to $200,000 at NSW clearing sale

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
December 16 2023 - 4:30pm
A machinery clearance sale run by Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo has netted the vendor $1 million. Picture supplied
A machinery clearance sale run by Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo has netted the vendor $1 million. Picture supplied

Tractors made to $200,000 and mother bins to $95,000 at a clearing sale held outside of Dubbo this month.

