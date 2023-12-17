Farm Online
Wool back in fashion as sheepmeat prices slump

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
December 18 2023
Many farmers are hanging onto their sheep to chase better returns for wool after prices plunged for sheepmeat.
Demand for restocker lambs has tripled across Australia since October's east coast rainfall and the spring flush of young lambs.

