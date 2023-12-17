Wool back in fashion as sheepmeat prices slump

Demand for restocker lambs has tripled across Australia since October's east coast rainfall and the spring flush of young lambs.
Prices for sheep and lambs plunged between 40-70 per cent over most of 2023, according to Meat and Livestock Australia, before bouncing back over the past six weeks.
The glut of sheepmeat has convinced many farmers to switch back to wool, hoping for better returns.
As a result, wool production is forecast to be remain steady across the nation, with some differences across the states.
The latest Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee's forecast of shorn wool production for 2023/24 is 328 million kilograms greasy, equivalent to the 2022/23 estimate.
The number of sheep shorn is forecast at 72.2 million head, up 1pc due to held over lambs and retention of older breeding ewes.
The committee expects shorn wool production to rise in New South Wales (up 3.9pc) and South Australia (up 2.6pc) but drop in all other states.
Average cut per head is forecast to reduce to 4.54kg greasy (down 2.2pc) due to dry seasonal conditions and a return to normal shearing patterns in most states.
Committee chairman Stephen Hill said the revised December forecast reflected a larger number of sheep shorn as lower sheepmeat prices relative to wool have increased the number of held over lambs and retained older breeding ewes.
NSW graziers are expected to shear 26.9 million head this season with favourable seasonal conditions in southern regions of the state expected to compensate for the relatively poorer season in northern regions.
The number of sheep shorn is also expected to rise in both South Australia and Tasmania but fall across Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland.
Mr Hill said seasonal conditions have been average to dry across all key wool producing regions since the August forecast period.
Shearing is reported to be on time and even ahead of the normal schedule in many regions, compared with last season when shearing was delayed by up to three months due to wet weather.
AWTA key test data show no change in mean fibre diameter at 20.4 microns and a 1.7mm reduction in staple length to 88.8mm.
The earlier shearing combined with low sheepmeat and cattle prices have increased auction volumes, with AWEX first hand offering up 8.9pc compared with last season and an increase in the volume of prem shorn wool (up 15pc).
The committee found some producers have taken advantage of lower stock prices and were buying good quality younger stock to replace their older age groups.
"There is also some indication of a move away from composite sheep production to a first cross enterprise to improve the value of wool produced from sheepmeat focussed enterprises," the committee found.
Despite the swing back to wool, the MLA said Australia was likely to keep its position as a major sheepmeat producer and the world's largest exporter in 2024.
